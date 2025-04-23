403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Announces Cancelation of Meeting in London
(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that American, European, and Ukrainian leaders were unable to convene in London due to a lack of consensus on crucial matters.
"As far as we understand, they have not yet managed to bridge their differences on several points, which is why the meeting has not taken place," Peskov explained during a media briefing in the Russian capital.
Planned discussions among the foreign ministers of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe aimed at addressing the conflict initiated by Russia in Ukraine were canceled after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his unavailability.
Although the meeting at the highest level was called off, conversations continued in a more limited format with lower-level officials.
Peskov mentioned that Russia remains in communication with the United States concerning a possible resolution to the confrontation.
Nevertheless, there is currently an absence of direct communication with both European nations and Ukraine.
Nonetheless, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin "remains open" to engaging in such conversations if they contribute positively toward a peaceful resolution of the dispute, Peskov noted.
“We continue our dialogue, especially with the US. But there are many complex and delicate issues that require alignment before any meaningful progress can be made,” he said.
"As far as we understand, they have not yet managed to bridge their differences on several points, which is why the meeting has not taken place," Peskov explained during a media briefing in the Russian capital.
Planned discussions among the foreign ministers of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe aimed at addressing the conflict initiated by Russia in Ukraine were canceled after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his unavailability.
Although the meeting at the highest level was called off, conversations continued in a more limited format with lower-level officials.
Peskov mentioned that Russia remains in communication with the United States concerning a possible resolution to the confrontation.
Nevertheless, there is currently an absence of direct communication with both European nations and Ukraine.
Nonetheless, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin "remains open" to engaging in such conversations if they contribute positively toward a peaceful resolution of the dispute, Peskov noted.
“We continue our dialogue, especially with the US. But there are many complex and delicate issues that require alignment before any meaningful progress can be made,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment