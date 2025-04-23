Church Of Scientology Nashville Celebrates 40 Years Of Service

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Church of Scientology Nashville is marking a major milestone--with an elegant, invitation-only soirée in early May. The theme of the evening:

This private celebration will honor four decades of dedication to spiritual advancement, community service, and outreach programs aimed at uplifting individuals and neighborhoods across Middle Tennessee. Guests will enjoy an evening of connection, reflection, and recognition as the Church highlights its long-standing commitment to bettering society.

The evening will feature the Church's humanitarian and social betterment initiatives, including its work through The Way to Happiness Foundation, Drug-Free Tennessee, and United for Human Rights . These programs have brought lasting change to communities by promoting moral values, drug education, and human rights awareness.

“We're thrilled to celebrate this incredible journey,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church. “Forty years ago, we planted roots in Nashville with the goal of helping individuals reach their full potential and improving the community around us. This event is a tribute to everyone who has been part of that journey.”

The Church of Scientology Nashville opened its doors in 1985. It has since served as a spiritual home for its members and a hub for interfaith collaboration, cultural events, and social betterment efforts.

Though the anniversary soirée is a private affair, the Church plans to share moments and highlights from the event online following the celebration.

For more information about the Church of Scientology Nashville and its community initiatives, visit .