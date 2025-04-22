Ukraine's Maritime Infrastructure Modernization To Cost Tens Of Millions Of Euros

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine will need tens of millions of euros in investments to modernize the country's maritime infrastructure and upgrade its fleet.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), following a working meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrainian sea ports continue to operate amid a constant threat from Russia. Systematic missile and drone attacks caused damage to about 400 infrastructure facilities, including berths, cargo handling equipment, vessels, and auxiliary equipment. Nevertheless, Ukrainian ports maintain operational efficiency thanks to the high competence and resilience of industry workers,” USPA Head Oleksandr Semyrha noted.

The key objective is to ensure the stable operation of the port system. At the same time, the active work is underway to upgrade the fleet technically, digitize processes, and improve management efficiency, which is expected to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry. The cost of the necessary technical renovation efforts has been estimated at tens of millions of euros.

Among other things, Semyrha briefed the European delegation on the situation at Ukrainian sea ports. Prior to the full-scale invasion, a total of 13 sea ports were operating in Ukraine. Now, only six of them remain operational: three in the Danube (Reni, Izmail and Ust-Dunaisk) and three in the Black Sea region (Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi).

A reminder that, in January-March 2025, Ukrainian sea ports handled 23 million tonnes of goods, which is 4.8 million tonnes lower compared to the same period last year.

Photo: USPA