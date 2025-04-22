Stupidity Researchers: Trump's Policies Not Just Dumb But Stupid

MENAFN - Asia Times) Before he stepped down as Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau called Donald Trump's tariff policies“very dumb .” This might be an accurate description of many Trump administration policies - but the more objectively correct word is“stupid.”

In fact, Québec's largest newspaper, Le Journal de Montréal, published a front-page photo of Trump in early February with the word “stupid” in 350-point type . Some may call this an opinion, but the science of stupidity tells us that it's more of a definition.

Recent research has produced a succinct label for the poorly calculated actions of decision-makers: stupidity.

This is not simple name-calling, but a phenomenon that comprises loss and features a set of actions that are either outright recognizably dysfunctional , or appear so at odds with any sensible course of action that it seems a hidden agenda could be involved.

Stupidity that causes everyone to lose





According to the seminal and transactional view of human stupidity by Carlo Cipolla , the late Italian economic historian, interactions fall into four categories:

Intelligent interaction that is beneficial to all – a positive-sum game like Scottish philosopher Adam Smith's notion of wealth through specialization and trade;Helpless interaction that results in a loss in a zero-sum game;Bandit interaction that results in a gain in zero-sum game;Stupid interactions that cause all parties to suffer losses.

Free trade is based on an intelligent positive-sum interaction. Trump's transactional zero-sum view is that for every winner there is a loser .

He apparently doesn't understand that tariffs are only successful if other countries don't retaliate. But other countries do retaliate, and as the world is now witnessing, the resulting trade war can decimate the global economy .

Trump's protectionist measures aimed at boosting the US economy can therefore be considered“stupid” interactions that risk deepening and lengthening an economic depression .

Stupidity as recognizable actions

Modern-day researchers have also identified three recognizable sets of actions embodying stupidity:

Confident ignorance involves people taking risks without having the necessary skills to deal with them. It's not just being ignorant of one's ignorance - explained by the Dunning-Kruger effect - but being self-assured despite contrary evidence.