Garden & Gun To Launch New Digital Platform: G&G Weddings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed by the editors of G&G and guided by a global circle of celebrated experts in fashion, floral design, event planning, and hospitality,is a dynamic resource for engaged couples, families, and planners-anyone involved in crafting a meaningful celebration. With content that blends time-honored tradition and modern sensibility, the platform provides thoughtful inspiration for all-brides and grooms, parents and friends-making it a must-read across generations.

"Like most people, my wedding remains one of the most meaningful days of my life-steeped in family, place, and personal style. With G&G Weddings, we're excited to explore how those same elements come to life for others across the South. This new platform allows us to tell beautifully layered stories-of love, tradition, celebration, and setting-in the way only G&G can." David DiBenedetto, Senior Vice President & Editor in Chief

The G&G Weddings offering includes:



A digital issue ($12.99 download)

A robust online hub featuring expanded editorial and sponsored content

High-impact advertising opportunities for luxury brands Strategic promotion across print, digital, social media, and a national PR campaign

For brand partners, G&G Weddings presents unique opportunities, including interactive placements, experiential activations, and custom digital storytelling solutions.

"G&G Weddings stands alone in the market-redefining wedding inspiration through immersive storytelling, timeless design, and a strong sense of place. Southern weddings are layered, multi-generational celebrations that our editorial team captures with elegance and depth. For luxury brands, it's an exceptional opportunity to connect with an audience who values heritage, beauty, and meaningful experiences." Christian Bryant, Senior Vice President & Publisher Advertising close date: September 1, 2025. And more information can be found at

About Garden & Gun

Garden & Gun is a multiplatform media company that celebrates stories of the American South through powerful journalism, bold photography, exquisite design, and finely curated retail and experiential journeys. The brand is anchored by its award-winning national magazine launched in 2007, Garden & Gun, which reports on the South's sporting culture, food, music, art, literature, and its people and their ideas. The coveted audience of 1.6 million is further engaged through numerous New York Times best-selling books, Fieldshop by Garden & Gun retail experience, the Garden & Gun Club restaurants, and 75+ events each year. Visit gardenandgun.

Media Contact:

Ashley Mills

[email protected]

908.803.2604

SOURCE Garden & Gun