Garden & Gun To Launch New Digital Platform: G&G Weddings
"Like most people, my wedding remains one of the most meaningful days of my life-steeped in family, place, and personal style. With G&G Weddings, we're excited to explore how those same elements come to life for others across the South. This new platform allows us to tell beautifully layered stories-of love, tradition, celebration, and setting-in the way only G&G can." David DiBenedetto, Senior Vice President & Editor in Chief
The G&G Weddings offering includes:
-
A digital issue ($12.99 download)
A robust online hub featuring expanded editorial and sponsored content
High-impact advertising opportunities for luxury brands
Strategic promotion across print, digital, social media, and a national PR campaign
For brand partners, G&G Weddings presents unique opportunities, including interactive placements, experiential activations, and custom digital storytelling solutions.
"G&G Weddings stands alone in the market-redefining wedding inspiration through immersive storytelling, timeless design, and a strong sense of place. Southern weddings are layered, multi-generational celebrations that our editorial team captures with elegance and depth. For luxury brands, it's an exceptional opportunity to connect with an audience who values heritage, beauty, and meaningful experiences." Christian Bryant, Senior Vice President & Publisher Advertising close date: September 1, 2025. And more information can be found at
About Garden & Gun
Garden & Gun is a multiplatform media company that celebrates stories of the American South through powerful journalism, bold photography, exquisite design, and finely curated retail and experiential journeys. The brand is anchored by its award-winning national magazine launched in 2007, Garden & Gun, which reports on the South's sporting culture, food, music, art, literature, and its people and their ideas. The coveted audience of 1.6 million is further engaged through numerous New York Times best-selling books, Fieldshop by Garden & Gun retail experience, the Garden & Gun Club restaurants, and 75+ events each year. Visit gardenandgun.
Media Contact:
Ashley Mills
[email protected]
908.803.2604
SOURCE Garden & Gun
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment