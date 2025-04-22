The Skin Of Color Society (SOCS) Successfully Held Its 21St Annual Scientific Symposium, Showcasing Insights From Emerging Researchers And Dermatology Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's symposium was co-chaired byandand developed through the SOCS Scientific Meetings Committee. The well-rounded scientific program showcased insights from emerging researchers and dermatology leaders, featuring enriching presentations by invited speakers and oral abstract presenters, panel discussions, a keynote session, and a wide array of scientific iPoster abstracts.

Presided over by Dr. Victoria Barbosa , (now Immediate Past President), and moderated by Drs. Aguh and Virgen, the 21st Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium program featured the following presentations:



"Navigating Goals in Leadership: Insights from an AAD President," presented by Dr. Seemal R. Desai, AAD President 2024-2025 and SOCS Past President.

"Artificial Intelligence and Skin Health Disparities," presented by Dr. Ade Adamson.

"Psychiatric and Autoimmune Comorbidities in Vitiligo: The Role of Demographic and Socioeconomic Factors," an oral abstract presentation by Swathi Holla, MS.

"Cross-Generational Mentorship: Pearls for Ensuring Success for Trainees Panel," moderated by Dr. Ginette Okoye , with panelists Drs. Roopal V. Kundu, Janiene Luke, Natasha A. Mesinkovska , and Amit G. Pandya.

"Variation in the Effect of Sex Hormones in Hidradenitis Suppurativa," presented by Dr. Tarannum Jaleel.

"Markers of Inflammation and Metabolic Disease in Hidradenitis Suppurativa: A Preliminary Analysis of TNF-α in Biospecimens from Howard University Department of Dermatology," an oral abstract presentation by Madison Blackwell, BS.

" Improving Diversity in Research: How to Improve Diversity in Basic and Translational Research Panel," moderated by Dr. John E. Harris, with panelists Drs. Valerie D. Callender, Tamia A. Harris-Tryon, MD, and Shawn G. Kwatra.

"Investigating DNA Methylation in Prurigo Nodularis: Racial Variations in Epigenetic Neuroregulation," an oral abstract presentation by Shahin Shahsavari, BA.

Keynote Session-"Legacy & Health Equity:" A Fireside Chat with Dr. Uché Blackstock, Founder & CEO, Advancing Health Equity, and Author of Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine. Inspirational leadership remarks by Dr. Victoria Barbosa and newly installed President Dr. Nada Elbuluk.

The 21st Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium was made possible thanks to the generous support of the following Sponsors: AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Regeneron, (Champion Level); Bristol Myers Squibb, Clinique, Incyte Dermatology, Eli Lilly, Vaseline, (Ally Level); Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, and UCB, (Partner Level); Beiersdorf, CLINUVEL, Ortho Dermatologics, and Takeda, (Friend Level); EltaMD Skincare, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, Merz Aesthetics, SkinCeuticals, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, and Dr. David and Nancy Harvey, (Special Recognition).

Grants and Awards Presented at the Symposium

Various SOCS awards, grants, and special recognition were presented during the Symposium, including:

SOCS Career Development Award

Dr. Courtney Johnson, Johns Hopkins University , for "Investigating the Role of Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts in the Immunodetection of Mycosis Fungoides." This award is supported by Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer.

2025 Dermatology Research Award

Dr. Stephen Li, Northwestern University, for "Adult Hair Follicle Neogenesis for Treatment of Scarring Alopecia. " Funding for this program is made possible thanks to Bristol Myers Squibb, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, and Pfizer.

2025 Dermatology Foundation-Skin of Color Society Collaborative Mid-Career Award sponsored by Sanofi and Regeneron

Dr. Crystal Aguh, Johns Hopkins University, for "Probing Transcriptomic Impact of Metabolic Interventions in CCCA." Funding for this award is made possible thanks to Sanofi and Regeneron.

2025 Early Career Innovations Award

Dr. Will Lewis, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, for "Improving Erythema Visualization in Digital Images of Pigmented Skin." This award is made possible thanks to Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and EltaMD Skincare.

2025 Institutional Research Fellowship Awards

UMass Chan Medical School

Henry Ford Health

The Inaugural Center for Leadership Resident Leader Award

Dr. Antara Afrin, PGY-2, Yale School of Medicine, and Dr . Amaris Geisler, PGY-4, Chief Dermatology Resident, Emory University School of Medicine.

2025 Best Poster Presentation

Dr. Richard H. Huggins, Henry Ford Health Systems, for "Excellent Repigmentation of Stable Vitiligo Lesions Across Fitzpatrick Skin Types Following Autologous Skin Cell Suspension Treatment Prepared by a Point-of-Care Cell Harvesting Device."

Inaugural Medical Student Breakfast Preceding the Symposium

Earlier in the day, nearly 150 medical students from many academic institutions participated in the Society's first-ever Medical Student Breakfast. This innovative program was designed to support and empower future dermatologists.

This program featured an insightful panel discussion among SOCS leaders, sharing advice and informative tips for strengthening applications to residency programs. This panel was moderated by Dr. Neelam Khan, with panelists Drs. Pamela Allen, Amy McMichael, and Ginette Okoye.

As a part of this special offering for medical students, a groundbreaking initiative was announce , known as the Dermatologists of Tomorrow Scholarship presented by Clinique & SOCSF. This exciting new opportunity is made possible through generous, multi-year support from Clinique. The scholarship program is designed to provide financial assistance and mentorship to medical students entering their fourth year who aspire to pursue careers in dermatology and are committed to health equity. Applications for this year's cycle are open until April 30, 2025, at 12 pm CT.

The Society will present its 22nd Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is the world's leading professional dermatologic organization dedicated to advancing the field of skin of color dermatology. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Susan C. Taylor, SOCS is driven by the mission to achieve health equity and excellence in patient care through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy. With members representing more than 21 countries, SOCS membership includes highly skilled dermatologists across dermatology subspecialties (medical, cosmetic, and surgical), and practice settings (private practice, public service, and academia). The Society has successfully mentored hundreds of medical students, dermatology residents, and fellows and awarded numerous research, fellowship, mentorship, observership, career development, and innovation grants to early and mid-career dermatologists. The work of the Society is supported by the Skin of Color Society Foundation (SOCSF).

