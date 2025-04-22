403
Ecuador’s Manta Attack Kills Over 5, injures 6
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and six others wounded in a violent assault Sunday night in Manta, a coastal city in western Ecuador, according to local authorities.
The attack occurred around 11 p.m. when gunmen, armed with rifles and handguns, opened fire on a house where a family was gathered. The incident took place in Manta, located in the western province of Manabi.
Jose Erazo, head of Manta's police department, confirmed that the victims included four men and an eight-year-old girl.
"One of the dead was a Colombian national who had a criminal record in the neighboring country," Erazo stated.
Security camera footage revealed that at least six assailants, traveling in two vehicles and on a motorcycle, entered the residential area. Authorities suspect the shooting may be tied to a conflict between two rival criminal organizations.
Manabi is known as one of Ecuador's most violent provinces, with police linking much of the unrest to criminal gangs battling for control of territory for illegal operations.
