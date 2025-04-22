Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Final Electoral Rolls Published After SSR 2025:ECI

Final Electoral Rolls Published After SSR 2025:ECI


2025-04-22 01:41:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Election Commission of India has described as baseless the allegations regarding discrepancies or irregularities in the final electoral rolls after completing the Special Summary Revision, asserting that the Commission is committed to ensuring free and seamless elections with focus on transparency in the entire process

The final Electoral Rolls published on 6th and 7th January 2025 following the countrywide Special Summary Revision (SSR) has witnessed an unprecedented level of acceptance, with very few first or second appeals filed under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

These appeals pertained to corrections under Section 22 and inclusions under Section 23 of the Act.

As per the data released by ECI, this comprehensive exercise covered nearly 10.5 lakh polling booths across the country and was conducted with the active involvement of 13.87 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by the political parties, spanning 4,123 Assembly Constituencies nationwide.

The absence of any large scale appeals indicates a broad consensus and acceptance of the updated electoral rolls by all stakeholders. Accordingly, the Electoral Rolls published post-SSR in January 2025 are now to be treated as undisputed.

Read Also ECI Hails J&K for Record Voter Turnout SC Defers Hearing on Pleas Against CEC, ECs Appointments

It may be recalled that the SSR 2025 exercise was conducted with particular emphasis on States and Union Territories slated for Assembly Elections after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reiterated its commitment to free, fair, inclusive and transparent electoral processes. It views the smooth completion and acceptance of the SSR 2025 as a major step forward in strengthening the foundations of democracy.

As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the whole exercise was conducted meticulously with not a single first or second level appeal reported in the Union Territory. This accuracy and proficiency ensured in the SSR for J&K is testament to the commitment of Election Commission of India towards ensuring a transparent and efficient electoral process, while upholding the sanctity of a democratic system.

“The lack of appeals following the publication of the electoral rolls is a testament to the transparency, inclusiveness and robustness of the SSR process. With active participation from political parties through their Booth Level Agents, we are confident that the electoral rolls published in January 2025 reflect a high level of accuracy and public trust,” said a representative of the Chief Electoral Office (ECI).

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN22042025000215011059ID1109456010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search