River Acquires Wind To Build The Super App For Global Citizens

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- River, a fast-growing U.S.-based technology company redefining global mobility through telecommunications and financial infrastructure, announced the acquisition of Wind, a decentralized payments and banking platform. The move marks a significant milestone in River's vision to build a single super-app for the world's 300 million global citizens-people living outside their home countries.

Multiple mobile phones with screen views of River, the global telecom, banking and payments app.

Screen view of the Currency page on River, the global telecom, banking and payments app.

Screen view of the Home page on River, the global telecom, banking and payments app.

"We're helping people move money, build wealth, and live with dignity-on one seamless platform." - Ruhin Hossain, CEO

The newly acquired platform will integrate River's borderless payments and financial tools directly within its eSIM-powered experience. This positions River as a leader in vertically integrated solutions for global connectivity and digital finance.

A Three-Part Super App: Telco, Payments, Banking



Telecommunications : River's eSIM service was launched in 2024 and reached $10 million ARR in under 12 months. Today, it serves 30,000+ recurring users and over 100,000 one-time buyers globally.

Payments : With the acquisition of Wind, users will now be able to send and receive stablecoin-powered transactions with up to 70% lower fees than legacy providers, hold multicurrency wallets, and pay bills-no bank required. Banking : River's upcoming roadmap includes fully decentralized banking tools to unlock cross-border users' income, credit, and savings access.

"This is not just an acquisition-it's an evolution," said Hussain M. Elius, founder of Wind and now CTO of River. "We're building the operating system for a borderless life. No more fragmented tools. No more gatekeepers."

Elius is the founder and former CEO of Pathao, South Asia's largest super app with over 5 million users. He joins Ruhin Hossain, CEO of River, and Nabeel Alamgir, River's lead investor, advisor, and founder of restaurant tech unicorn Lunchbox, to drive River's fintech expansion.

"This isn't about hype," said Chairman Nabeel Alamgir. "It's about fast money, simple mobile, and earning trust where legacy systems failed."

A Profitable, Rapidly Scaling Platform

River has achieved profitability and rapid scale without outside investment. The company is currently valued between $100 million and $200 million and expects to grow its user base from six figures to several million by year-end.

Key growth drivers include:



Enterprise partnerships , including a recent deal to onboard over one million migrant workers

Licensing in key global markets , including the EU and UAE Strategic focus on diaspora populations , who sent over $800 billion in remittances last year

"We're closing the loop," said Ruhin Hossain, CEO of River. "We started by connecting people across borders. Now we're helping them move money, build wealth, and live with dignity-on one seamless platform."

About River

River is a U.S.-based technology company building the operating system for global citizens. With eSIM connectivity, decentralized financial tools, and culturally attuned support, River empowers diasporic communities with seamless global access. Licensed in the EU and UAE, River offers a compliant, low-cost financial infrastructure-including multicurrency wallets, stablecoin payments, and next-gen banking solutions-for individuals and enterprises navigating a borderless world.

