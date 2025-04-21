Donald Trump's Actions Open The Gates To Nuclear Proliferation

MENAFN - Asia Times) The policy of every American president since Harry S Truman , who made the decision to use the A-bomb against Japan, has been to limit the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

They have not always been successful. The world's most powerful weapons spread, with nine countries now possessing them. But no United States president has actively sought their further proliferation, as the belligerent policies of Donald Trump are now set to do.

In 2018, during his first term as president, Trump tore up the Iran nuclear deal , which had successfully placed limits on the enrichment of weapons-grade materials in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran has since accelerated its nuclear weapons program. Estimates now put Iran within months or even weeks of producing several bombs .

A short time later, after a series of escalating threats, Trump suggested that North Korea had agreed to denuclearize. Talks ensued, but a deal never materialized .

In fact, Trump failed to stop, let alone roll back, North Korea's ambitious nuclear weapons programs. North Korea is now said to possess at least 50 warheads as well as the means to deliver them.

No longer an ally

Under the second Trump administration, the world is facing a rapidly growing proliferation risk of a different kind, one that is found not only among the usual suspects in Iran and North Korea, but also among a long list of US allies who once basked in American security guarantees.

Merely two months into Trump's second term, America's European allies grew increasingly concerned that the US was no longer a reliable ally.

That's due to his suspension (and then reinstatement) of weapons transfers and intelligence sharing with Ukraine ; an explicitly prioritized rapprochement with Russia ; open denigration of NATO allies , with suggestions that the US would not come to their defense in case of attack; and his active and repeated threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Canada , Greenland and Panama .

Against this backdrop, Trump's guiding Project 2025 principles advocate escalating nuclear testing , breaking a long-held taboo.