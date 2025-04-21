Homes Flattened, Highway Sinks: Ramban Battles Flash Flood Fury

“We are working hard to clear the highway. If all goes well, we may allow one-way traffic within two to three days,” officials said, adding that no passenger vehicles are currently stranded on the highway.
The district is facing widespread destruction, with at least 45 houses completely damaged and 250 others impacted. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers working around the clock. Heavy machinery is also being used to clear debris and repair the damaged road. The Indian Army, CRPF, and the civil administration are coordinating efforts to assist those stranded and deliver essential services.
Due to the severe weather and damage, all government and private educational institutions in the district will remain closed on Tuesday. Alternative routes have been arranged for Light Motor Vehicles heading to Kashmir, with authorities considering allowing Heavy Motor Vehicles on Mughal Road.
The flash-floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain and cloudbursts severely affected nearly a dozen villages in Ramban district, a senior government officer said on Monday and added the authorities had mobilised resources to restore essential services and provide relief to the affected people.
Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar also said various teams are on the ground to assess the damage.
Efforts are underway to provide an alternative road connectivity through the Mughal Road and the Sinthan Top road to the Kashmir valley as restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway could take time due to the massive damage, he said.
Cutting across party lines, political leaders urged the Centre to declare the tragedy a“national disaster” and provide adequate financial assistance to the families affected to restart their lives.
“About 10 to 12 villages, including Seri, Bagna, Panote and Khari, have suffered varying degrees of damage and our teams are on the ground to make a complete assessment so that the affected population are provided relief,” the divisional commissioner told reporters.
Haq Chaudhary.
KO photo by Faisal Khan
“Restoration of essential services, including water and electricity, is underway and joint teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army, police and other agencies are on the ground to improve the situation,” he said.
The divisional commissioner said the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway had suffered extensive damage, with certain stretches sunk and washed away while some others were buried under sludge and boulders.
“The highway will take time to get restored, even as our efforts are underway. We will have to check the cracks for stability. The retaining walls have also been damaged,” Kumar said, advising the stranded commuters to utilise the alternative Mughal Road and the Sinthan Top road for the time being.
He said efforts were being made to make the Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu to south Kashmir's Shopian, two-way as soon as possible to allow heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities to the valley.
The Sinthan Top road connects Kishtwar in Jammu with Anantnag in Kashmir but a fresh spell of snowfall forced its closure three days ago. Work is underway to restore the link.
Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma visited the affected villages and said,“We have come to assess the situation and submit a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”
“We want the government to declare it as a national disaster and announce a rehabilitation package for the affected population,” Sharma told reporters.
Condoling the deaths of the three persons, he said the BJP was standing with all those who lost their dwellings and would ensure that they were properly rehabilitated by the government.
National Conference MLA Arjun Singh Raju demanded that the tragedy be declared a“national disaster” and said villages in the hilly areas had suffered major damage.
“The full assessment can be made only when the roads leading to the villages in the hills are opened. The administration is making efforts on a war footing and we are hopeful of restoring essential supplies by later this evening,” he said.
Police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, along with civil volunteers, have been at the forefront to provide relief, especially to hundreds of the stranded commuters and tourists.
After assessing the ground situation, a defence spokesperson said the army initiated immediate action in coordination with civil administration officials.
“While no emergency requisition has been made, civil authorities have assured they will seek army assistance should the need arise,” the spokesperson said.
He said Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra and Chanderkote were rapidly mobilised to provide relief to the stranded travellers.
Army personnel extended support by distributing tea and hot meals, offering temporary shelters, and providing basic medical aid to those in need, he added.
Eight army columns are currently on standby at key locations to assist further, if required, the spokesperson said and added the army remained steadfast in its commitment to stand by the citizens in times of crisis, ensuring safety, support and timely assistance.
Union minister Jitendra Singh also praised the army for its efforts to reach out to the affected population.
“While the district administration team led by an energetic deputy commissioner has been commendably on the job, it is time also to acknowledge and thank the Indian Army for its timely assistance, which played a crucial role in providing relief to the local population,” he said in a post on social media.
“I feel gratified to inform (you) that the army has set up medical aid camps, distributed essential medicines and ensured access to food and clean drinking water. They have also made special arrangements for tea and basic meals for the affected population. Needless to say, the Indian Army (is) at the service of the nation, not only during the war-time but equally as much during peacetime crisis,” the Udhampur MP further said.
Traffic Diverted To Mughal Road
As the landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained shut for a second consecutive day on Monday, the reopening of the Mughal Road connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu to south Kashmir's Shopian district brought huge relief to the stranded people.
The authorities had initially decided to restrict traffic on the recently-opened Mughal Road to one way - Kashmir to Jammu. However, the all-weather national highway's closure prompted the diversion of traffic and the deployment of additional police personnel to ensure smooth movement on both sides, officials said.
As a precautionary measure, a high alert has been issued for all health institutions located along the alternate corridor-from Sunderbani to Bhimber Gali and Dehra Ki Gali.
Acknowledging the potential for a surge in patient inflow, accident cases and emergency referrals due to increased traffic, health authorities have directed all healthcare facilities along the Mughal Road to remain fully operational 24×7 until further notice.
“In view of the closure of National Highway NHW-144 (Jammu-Srinagar) via Ramban, all vehicular traffic has been diverted through the Mughal Road. Consequently, all health institutions located along the Mughal Road corridor-from Sunderbani to Bhimber Gali and Dehra Ki Gali-are hereby placed on high alert and directed to remain fully functional on a 24×7 basis until further orders,” reads the circular issued by CMO Rajouri.
The directive aims to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services and emergency response readiness amid rising vehicular movement.
Accordingly, all types of leaves, including casual, earned, and station leave for medical officers, paramedical staff, drivers, support staff, and administrative personnel, are cancelled with immediate effect, it mentions.
As per the circular, maternity leave will be permitted as per existing norms.“Block Medical Officers (BMOs) concerned are instructed to ensure adequate manpower deployment through rational rotation and ensure that night duty rosters are prepared and strictly adhered to,” it states.
Additional instructions include ensuring the availability of ambulances, emergency medicines, fuel, and other essential logistics at all times.
The directive called for the deployment of fully equipped Mobile Medical Teams along the Mughal Road within respective jurisdictions to provide immediate assistance to travellers and accident victims.“Any difficulty, shortage, or untoward incident must be brought to the notice of this office immediately. This order has been issued in the interest of public service and shall remain in force until further communication. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously and dealt with under the relevant service rules,” the circular adds.
