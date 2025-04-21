Homes Flattened, Highway Sinks: Ramban Battles Flash Flood Fury

“We are working hard to clear the highway. If all goes well, we may allow one-way traffic within two to three days,” officials said, adding that no passenger vehicles are currently stranded on the highway.

The district is facing widespread destruction, with at least 45 houses completely damaged and 250 others impacted. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers working around the clock. Heavy machinery is also being used to clear debris and repair the damaged road. The Indian Army, CRPF, and the civil administration are coordinating efforts to assist those stranded and deliver essential services.

KO photo by Faisal Khan

Due to the severe weather and damage, all government and private educational institutions in the district will remain closed on Tuesday. Alternative routes have been arranged for Light Motor Vehicles heading to Kashmir, with authorities considering allowing Heavy Motor Vehicles on Mughal Road.

About Dozen Villages Severely Hit

The flash-floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain and cloudbursts severely affected nearly a dozen villages in Ramban district, a senior government officer said on Monday and added the authorities had mobilised resources to restore essential services and provide relief to the affected people.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar also said various teams are on the ground to assess the damage.

Efforts are underway to provide an alternative road connectivity through the Mughal Road and the Sinthan Top road to the Kashmir valley as restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway could take time due to the massive damage, he said.

Cutting across party lines, political leaders urged the Centre to declare the tragedy a“national disaster” and provide adequate financial assistance to the families affected to restart their lives.

“About 10 to 12 villages, including Seri, Bagna, Panote and Khari, have suffered varying degrees of damage and our teams are on the ground to make a complete assessment so that the affected population are provided relief,” the divisional commissioner told reporters.