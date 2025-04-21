Jordan Condemns Israeli Police Assault On Christians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- Jordan has strongly condemned the actions of Israeli police against Christian worshippers in Jerusalem, denouncing the restrictions imposed on their access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during Holy Saturday celebrations.In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed the Kingdom's firm rejection of what it described as illegal Israeli measures targeting Christian communities. The ministry said such actions represent a serious violation of religious freedoms and international humanitarian norms.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the ongoing limitations placed on Christian worshippers seeking to perform their religious rites. He stressed that these developments occur in parallel with repeated incursions by Israeli forces into Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, describing them as part of broader efforts to alter the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem, including attempts to enforce a temporal and spatial division of the city's holy sites.Qudah urged the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities by pressuring Israel to end its violations against both Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.He also called for immediate action to halt the Israeli military escalation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and emphasized the need to uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to establish an independent and sovereign state on the basis of the two-state solution.Jordan maintains a custodial role over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and has consistently voiced opposition to any Israeli actions that threaten the city's religious and historical integrity.