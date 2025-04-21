Qatar Authorities Dismantle Criminal Network Behind SMS Scams

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior's Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department successfully dismantled a criminal network consisting of 12 individuals of Asian descent who had been targeting communication towers across various areas of Qatar in attempts to send fraudulent SMS messages containing fake links impersonating banks and official government entities.

These fraudulent messages aimed to steal personal and financial information of citizens and residents, including credit card data and other sensitive information, by prompting them to click the malicious links and submit their credentials.

The Ministry urges the public to exercise caution and not to click on any suspicious links they receive through SMS or messaging applications. It is important to avoid entering or disclosing personal or financial information through such means.

The Ministry reiterates its commitment to pursuing those who seek to compromise information security or personal data and will take all necessary legal measures against those proven to be involved in such criminal activities.