UAE Takes Part In Spring Meetings Of The World Bank Group And International Monetary Fund Next Week

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE is participating in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2025, held in Washington, D.C., from April 21 to 26.

The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) will represent the UAE in the meeting with the delegation being led by H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

Joining Al Hussaini are H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the Central Bank of the UAE; H.E. Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision at the CBUAE, and Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry. Several senior financial experts are also accompanying the delegation.

The meetings are set to discuss global economic priorities, including future fiscal and monetary policies, ways to bolster financial resilience, and promote effective international cooperation. Additionally, the sessions will explore the importance of international cooperation to foster new growth opportunities and adapt to evolving economic conditions.

Development goals:

“This year's IMF/WBG Spring Meetings offer a strategic platform to coordinate international efforts and strengthen cooperation in tackling global economic and financial challenges,” Al Hussaini said.“Through our participation, we look forward to contributing significantly to fostering a constructive dialogue on sustainable economic policies that encourage inclusive growth and support the development goals of nations around the world.”

He added that the UAE is committed to strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions and maintaining its proactive role in supporting comprehensive development initiatives.

“We firmly believe that coordination and collaboration are key to achieving global economic stability and fulfilling our regional and international responsibilities,” Al Hussaini noted.

Global platform:

The meetings will offer a unique global platform for open dialogue, bringing together a select group of economic leaders and financial policymakers from around the world to share insights on how to strengthen international cooperation amid the rapidly changing global economic landscape.

The UAE delegation will be taking part in a series of key events this year, including a ministerial meeting for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

The delegation will also participate in a closed-door roundtable with MENA Ministers of Finance, the second G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, the International Monetary and Financial Committee plenary session, and the 2nd BRICS Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting as well as various discussions covering topics like global economic prospects, development financing, climate action, and digital transformation.

In addition, the UAE delegation will host a panel discussion at the UAE Embassy in Washington, bringing together Emirati students studying in the U.S. for a discussion about career opportunities in international financial organisations. This session, titled“Employment Opportunities in International Financial Organisations”, will connect students with potential pathways to exciting careers in global financial institutions.