New WARHEADS Atomic Fizz Comes With Real Explosions

"Eating Warheads Atomic Fizz takes you on a journey from the Extreme Sour coating, through the sweet fruity candy, ending with a fizzy explosion in the center," said Lindsay Karlin, vice president of marketing and development. "And we're launching the product with a bang."

The Wally explosions, which will escalate in magnitude, are planned to coincide with sales thresholds of WARHEADS Atomic Fizz. Brand fans will trigger the video releases on social media at 250,000 units sold, 375,000 units sold and 500,000 units sold.

Wally, the beloved WARHEADS brand persona, is a character with puckered lips, due to the iconic candy's signature sour taste, and a puffy mushroom cloud rising from his head. Pop culture suggests the name of the candy comes from the idea that the unique tart taste is similar to a real warhead going off in your mouth.

WARHEADS Atomic Fizz comes in five fizzy flavors: blue raspberry, watermelon, black cherry, green apple and lemon. The iconic candy is now available in a 1.48-ounce reclosable plastic container at retailers nationwide.

Note: All explosions are supervised by professional technicians on a closed course.

About Impact Confections

Impact Confections is a U.S. based supplier of innovative confectionery products marketed under the WARHEADS® and Melster® Brands. WARHEADS is one of the most recognized sour candies in the market. Melster Candies, established in 1919, has been delighting consumers and retailers with its nostalgic treats for decades. Impact Confections is based in Janesville, Wisconsin. To learn more about Impact Confections visit impactconfections and follow WARHEADS on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

