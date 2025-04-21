Baku To Host Second Turkic Trade And Investment Forum In June

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second edition of the Turkic Trade Fair – Turkic States Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum and Exhibition will take place at the Baku Expo Center from June 10 to 12, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Trade Exhibition under the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The event aims to enhance cooperation in industry, investment, technology, and services among member states-including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus-and to support the global expansion of these services beyond the Turkic world.

Described as the largest business gathering and trade forum in the Turkic world, the exhibition will feature product groups and new technologies across more than 20 sectors.

Alongside the exhibition, conferences involving leading experts will be broadcast, focusing on investment opportunities in member states, key sectors, business challenges, and practical proposals for solving them.

The first edition of the event was held in November last year at the Istanbul Expo Center, aligned with the strategic goals outlined in "Vision of the Turkic World 2040," the“2022–2026 Turkiye Officials Strategy,” and the OTS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 2023–2024 Action Plan on economic transparency and cooperation.