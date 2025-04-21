IPL 2025: 'I Don't See CSK Coming Back This Season', Opines Rayudu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu feels that Chennai Super Kings have no chance to make a comeback in the IPL 2025 following their loss against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

It was CSK's sixth loss of the season in eight games as the five-time champions have been placed at the bottom of the points table.

Once again, CSK failed to get a positive start from their openers, but debutant Ayush Mhatre showed some promise with a knock of 32 in 15 balls with the help of two sixes and four fours before Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube struck half-centuries to take the side to 176/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

In reply, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 76 studded with six sixes and four fours while Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on a 30-ball 68 laced with five sixes and six fours to complete the chase in 15.4 overs with nine wickets in hand.

"I don't see them coming back this season. Even Dhoni acknowledged that in his post-match comments - saying they're already looking ahead to the next season. They'll want to groom young players and build a culture of fearless, not reckless, cricket. They must play with more positive intent. Perhaps someone like Ayush Mhatre could get a full run from here on," said Rayudu on JioHotstar.

Commenting on CSK's performance and what went wrong, Rayudu said the Chennai-based franchise lacked intent in the clash.

"It was those middle overs - around seven overs for just 35 runs - that cost them. No one plays like that anymore in T20 cricket. The game has evolved, and even during the middle overs, teams need to score at a healthy strike rate. CSK lacked intent. You can lose a game, but you have to fight. You can't just try to coast through a phase and hope to finish strong later. That pitch needed at least 190 to be competitive, and what CSK posted wasn't even par. It was below-par batting during the crucial middle phase," the former CSK batter said.

On Rohit's return to form, Rayudu said the opening batter looked hungry for runs and delivered a big knock which was expected from him.

"I think he took a little time to get going, but played some fantastic shots through the off-side. He wasn't just trying to pull everything to the on-side. He has scored a lot of runs before, but today he looked hungry," Rayudu said.

"He wanted to spend time in the middle and finish the game for Mumbai Indians. Knowing Rohit, he's never too far from big knocks, and with the business end of the tournament approaching, these kinds of innings will boost not just his confidence but also of the Mumbai Indians' dugout and management," he added.

Mumbai Indians will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away fixture on Wednesday, while CSK will play against the same opponents on Friday in Chennai.