Summary Of Government Ministries' March Achievements Published

Amman, April 20 (Petra) – The Ministry of Government Communication on Sunday published a summary of achievements by government ministries and institutions for March on its official website.The ministry compiles monthly overviews of the activities and performance of public entities, aiming to highlight key accomplishments of interest to citizens and civil society.The public is invited to view the summary at the following link:التقارير_الدورية

