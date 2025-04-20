A Twin Of The Milky Way Existed In The Young Cosmos

Deutsch de Ein Zwilling der Milchstrasse im jungen Kosmos Original Read more: Ein Zwilling der Milchstrasse im jungen Kosmo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A billion years after the Big Bang, there was already a spiral galaxy that resembles the Milky Way. This is shown by recent observations made by an international research team using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This content was published on April 20, 2025 - 11:17 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Until now scientists had assumed that the formation of such spiral galaxies takes several billion years. The discovery therefore calls into question the previous idea of the formation and development of large galaxies, the scientists write in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

