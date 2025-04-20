A Twin Of The Milky Way Existed In The Young Cosmos
-
Deutsch
de
Ein Zwilling der Milchstrasse im jungen Kosmos
Original
Ein Zwilling der Milchstrasse im jungen Kosmos
Until now scientists had assumed that the formation of such spiral galaxies takes several billion years. The discovery therefore calls into question the previous idea of the formation and development of large galaxies, the scientists write in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.More More A glimpse into the origins of the universe
