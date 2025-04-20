Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
A Twin Of The Milky Way Existed In The Young Cosmos

A Twin Of The Milky Way Existed In The Young Cosmos


2025-04-20 02:08:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A billion years after the Big Bang, there was already a spiral galaxy that resembles the Milky Way. This is shown by recent observations made by an international research team using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This content was published on April 20, 2025 - 11:17 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Ein Zwilling der Milchstrasse im jungen Kosmos Original Read more: Ein Zwilling der Milchstrasse im jungen Kosmo

Until now scientists had assumed that the formation of such spiral galaxies takes several billion years. The discovery therefore calls into question the previous idea of the formation and development of large galaxies, the scientists write in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

More More A glimpse into the origins of the universe

This content was published on Jun 17, 2022 Swiss astrophysicist Adrian Glauser guides us through the technology in the most powerful space telescope ever deployed – the James Webb.

Read more: A glimpse into the origins of the univers

MENAFN20042025000210011054ID1109450633

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search