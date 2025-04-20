MEED Announces Its Saudi Giga Projects 2025 Summit: Pioneering The Future Of Construction And Infrastructure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Many of the world's largest construction projects to be showcased

Riyadh- Saudi Arabia awarded just under $148bn worth of contracts in 2024, the highest total ever recorded by a single country in the GCC, as its giga projects programme enters full swing.

The total is more than double the $287bn total for the region as a whole last year, itself a record high according to MEED data.

The Kingdom's projects market performance was driven by its construction and infrastructure sectors, which together reached $49bn, the majority of which was comprised by expenditure on giga projects.

Data from the MEED Projects database reveals that an estimated $105bn worth of work has already been contracted on the on $870bn-plus giga projects programme, highlighting that most of the activity is still to come.

It is in this context that MEED is proud to announce the return of its Saudi Giga Projects Summit for 2025. Hosted in Riyadh at The Venue by ROSHN Group between 12 and 14 May, the event aims to present an in-depth showcase and analysis of the Kingdom's ongoing giga projects, serving as a platform for construction updates, progress reports, and networking opportunities among key executives and stakeholders in the Saudi construction sector.

The giga projects program is at the heart of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision aimed at transforming the kingdom into a tourism and entertainment hub while creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs. The Saudi Giga Projects 2025 Summit focuses on key projects, spotlighting Soudah Development, The Boutique Group, ROSHN, Red Sea Global, Diriyah, AlUla, NEOM, King Salman Park and New Murabba among others.

The Saudi Giga Projects Summit 2025 will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the Kingdom's ambitious construction endeavours. Beyond project updates, the event serves as a gateway to explore a broader spectrum of prospects within every facet of the construction industry. Attendees will gain insights into supply chain resilience, demand signals, advanced manufacturing techniques, and the latest technologies shaping the sector's future.

The event is proud to announce Al Baddad International, Qatar Exports and Saudi Binladin Group as this year's platinum sponsors. The gold sponsors are Autodesk, Nemetschek Group, Procore Technologies and UNIMAC.

About MEED:

MEED is a business intelligence company that encompasses a subscription website and magazine, regular C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, awards programmes, and two high-value content businesses: MEED Projects and MEED Insight.

MEED is the world's leading source of Middle East business intelligence. Established in 1957, it has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since.

Attracting a key senior management audience through its content and activities, MEED is a media brand and publication that unlocks business opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing business regions.