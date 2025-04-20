403
Turkish Leader Extends Easter Wishes to Christians
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday conveyed heartfelt Easter greetings to Christians observing this sacred occasion.
In an official message, Erdogan stated, "I extend my sincere congratulations to our Christian citizens, who belong to various churches and denominations, on the occasion of Easter."
He expressed appreciation for the diversity among Christian communities in the country.
Highlighting the deep values of the nation's cultural fabric, he emphasized, "As members of a civilization rooted in respect and love, we place great importance on ensuring that all our citizens—who have made Anatolia a land of peace for thousands of years—can freely practice their own religion, culture, and traditions."
Erdogan pointed to Turkey’s longstanding heritage of tolerance and coexistence.
The Turkish leader also expressed hope that the essence of Easter—symbolizing harmony, solidarity, and generosity—would continue to inspire humanity.
He wished for the holiday’s message of peace and love to endure in people’s hearts.
In closing, he said, "With these sentiments, I once again celebrate the Easter holiday of all Christians, especially our Christian citizens, and convey my best wishes for peace and well-being," reaffirming his good intentions and inclusive spirit toward the Christian population.
