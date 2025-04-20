403
Poll Shows Whether Americans See Russia as Enemy
(MENAFN) A recent survey by the Pew Research Center, made public on Thursday, reveals that Americans remain evenly split over whether Russia should be considered an adversary of the United States.
The proportion of people holding that opinion has now dropped to its lowest point since 2022.
This shift in public sentiment comes at a time when Leader Donald Trump’s administration is pushing for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine conflict.
The data shows that exactly half of U.S. adults now identify Russia as an “enemy,” which is a decline from 61 percent recorded a year earlier.
This number had stood at 64 percent in 2023 and 70 percent in 2022. Meanwhile, 38 percent of respondents refer to Russia as a “competitor,” while 9 percent consider the nation a “partner.”
The poll further uncovers a notable political divide in these views. Democratic respondents are considerably more inclined to have a negative perception of Russia, with 62 percent labeling the country as an “enemy.”
In contrast, only 40 percent of Republicans express the same view. Instead, 45 percent of Republicans characterize Russia more as a “competitor.”
Overall, the survey shows that a vast majority, about 85 percent, perceive Russia in either a very or somewhat unfavorable light, while a mere 13 percent express a favorable opinion of the country.
