Uzbekistan, Japan Discuss Reinforcing Economic Ties
(MENAFN) Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, engaged in discussions with a Japanese delegation led by Gen Nakagawa, the Mayor of Nara, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across several vital sectors, as reported by the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.
The delegation featured representatives from prominent companies, including Forest Home, Morinaraduketen, Clam Group, Nara Kotsu Bus Lines, Withonoware, Rire Stage, Seiwa Giken, Sakurug, Seiyo Kosan, and Reiwa Switch.
Key topics of discussion revolved around bolstering collaboration in healthcare, information and communication technologies, hospitality, and boosting Uzbek food exports to Japan. Both parties expressed a strong commitment to strengthening economic relations and cooperation.
The Japanese representatives underscored the significance of a joint business forum scheduled for April 17 in Samarkand, highlighting its potential to enhance business connections between Nara and Samarkand.
Concluding the meeting, the Japanese delegation reiterated their desire to pursue collaborative projects and deepen partnerships in priority sectors for mutual advantage.
In related news, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Japan reached $188.2 million from January to May 2024, reflecting a remarkable 162 percent increase compared to $71.7 million during the same timeframe last year.
