Villa Bounce Back From Euro Exit With Big Win Over Newcastle

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 20 (IANS) Aston Villa got right back into the race for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League with a thumping 4-1 win at home to Newcastle United.

Villa went out of the Champions League in midweek despite a heroic fightback against Paris Saint-Germain, but needed just 30 seconds to show there was no European hangover when Ollie Watkins opened the scoring.

Newcastle traveled to Villa Park third in the table after a 4-1 win over Manchester United and a 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, and leveled thanks to Fabian Schar's header in the 18th minute.

Ian Maatsen smashed home Villa's second after an assist from Watkins in the 64th minute and Dan Burn was unlucky to put the ball into his own net in the 73rd minute, before Amadou Onana added the fourth just two minutes after.

Goals in the last six minutes from Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic saw Manchester City move fourth after a 2-0 win away to Everton, after Pep Guardiola's side had looked flat for much of the match.

Everton was hurt by the loss of defender James Tarkowski with a hamstring injury after 111 consecutive appearances.

Brentford won its first home game since December last year, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring twice, and Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard also hitting the net in a 4-2 win over Brighton.

Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma scored for the visitors, who weren't helped by Joao Pedro's 61st-minute red card for using his elbow.

Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home to Bournemouth, holding on for the second half with 10 men after Chris Richards was sent off.

West Ham continues to disappoint with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton. Jarrod Bowen's fine goal was cancelled out in added time by Lesley Ugochukwu's volley, which means Southampton is a point away from avoiding its worst ever top-flight season.

Liverpool could assure this season's Premier League title on Sunday with a win away to Leicester City if Ipswich Town wins at home to second-placed Arsenal.