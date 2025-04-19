Kashmir Weather Turns Harsh: Rain, Snow, Disrupt Life

The abrupt weather change, which began Thursday night, brought widespread disruption across the region. From Srinagar's rain-soaked streets to snow-draped mountains in Tulail and Sithan Top, residents woke to a sharp dip in temperatures and warnings from the Meteorological Department.

On Friday evening, intense hail storms accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms, and strong winds wreaked havoc in several districts, destroying fruit-laden trees and crops. The worst affected areas include Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, and Kupwara, where apple, cherry, pear, and plum orchards suffered significant losses.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the MeT Department, said moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to continue across many areas till midnight. He urged people to avoid water bodies, landslide-prone areas, and take shelter during severe weather spells.

The MeT has issued yellow alerts for the next two days, warning of light to moderate rain and snow in most places and the possibility of intense spells in isolated pockets. Weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light rainfall on April 21, before transitioning to a dry phase between April 22 and 28.

Water bodies like the Jhelum, which had been running low for months, have shown signs of revival due to the ongoing rains.

Owing to the moderate snowfall, the Gurez-Bandipora Road has been closed for traffic, the officials said.

The authorities have ordered the suspension of school up to Class 8 in Tulail and up to Class 5 in Gurez due to the continuous snowfall and inclement weather.

A few other areas in the higher reaches, including Zoji La along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, and Mughal Road, the alternate road connecting the valley with Jammu, also received fresh snow, the officials said.

Traffic has been suspended on the Zoji La and the Mughal Road due to the snowfall, they added.

Widespread rain lashed most parts of the valley, including Srinagar.

Most areas of Kashmir also witnessed thunderstorms and gusty winds during the night, with a few areas receiving hail that damaged produce in orchards, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the advisory also calls for farmers to suspend all agricultural activity till April 21and cautions about potential landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable terrain. Locals have been advised to follow administrative and traffic advisories closely.

Heavy Downpour Triggers Flood-Like Conditions

Incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours has triggered waterlogging and flash flood-like conditions across various parts of Kashmir, causing widespread distress among residents and inflicting significant damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and horticulture.

Details indicate severe flooding in the Hanjiwera Pattan area, with locals blaming poor drainage infrastructure. Residents cited repeated appeals to the authorities for the construction of a proper drainage system and dredging of Nallah Ferozpora, which frequently overflows, damaging crops and encroaching onto the main road.

“We have urged the authorities multiple times, but nothing concrete has been done,” a local resident said.

In response, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla, Syed Altaf Hussain, visited the affected areas and assured immediate support. He directed concerned departments to construct temporary bunds to prevent further flooding at vulnerable points.

MLA Pattan, Javid Reyaz Bedar, also visited affected areas in Pattan and directed line departments to provide emergency assistance, including deploying Jal Shakti water tankers to the affected localities.

“The matter has already been taken up with higher authorities for long-term redressal,” Bedar said, acknowledging the toll this situation is taking on the people.

In Sopore's Haritar village, flood threats loomed large as rising water levels in nearby water channels sparked fears of inundation in residential areas. The administration, however, swiftly responded by deploying men and machinery. Immediate protection measures were taken to safeguard vulnerable spots and prevent the water from entering homes.

Similar reports emerged from Bandipora, where residents of Gorpora-Papchan are grappling with the looming threat of floods.

“The administration is fully prepared to handle any situation arising from the prevailing weather conditions,” said Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri.

In Kupwara, panic spread among residents as Kehmil Nallah overflowed at Tumina Chowkibal and entered residential areas, forcing several families to relocate to safer locations.

In Handwara's Gulab Colony Bakiaker, residents demanded the immediate construction of safety bunds, stating that a nearby waterbody is eroding a vital road.“We haven't slept the whole night,” said one resident, reflecting the fear and uncertainty.

Residents claimed to have approached the concerned departments multiple times, but said they received no response.

Meanwhile, adding to the crisis, hailstorms and strong winds ravaged parts of Baramulla and Handwara-particularly in Boniyar and Rafiabad-damaging orchards and uprooting trees. A major tree fall along the Handwara–Magam road was promptly cleared by police to restore traffic.

Affected residents have urged the administration to prioritize long-term mitigation measures, including the development of proper drainage systems, permanent bunds, and the dredging of water bodies to prevent recurring distress with every spell of rain.

Expressing concern over the extensive damage, the Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Agriculture Production said the recent spell of adverse weather has dealt a severe blow to livelihoods dependent on agriculture and horticulture.

“We are actively assessing the ground situation. The government is fully committed to providing timely relief and every possible support to the affected families,” he said.

The Meteorological Department had earlier issued an alert for adverse weather, prompting district and sub-district administrations to activate control rooms and advisories.

Key Roads Closed

Passenger vehicles plied from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW) on Saturday, while heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) were also allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar.

Officials said that traffic is being managed in a regulated manner at Mehad, Cafeteria, and Ramban due to a single-lane stretch of around 150 to 200 metres.

“Commuters have been advised to maintain lane discipline and avoid overtaking or driving in the wrong lane, which could cause congestion. They must be patient, especially when traffic is moving from the opposite direction,” he said.

Passengers have also been advised to undertake travel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway during daylight hours and avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal due to the risk of landslides or shooting stones, the official said.

