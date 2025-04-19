Aga Baqir's Death Mourned By Ayatollah Khamenei's India Office

The office, through its representative in India, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, issued a formal message extolling the intellectual stature, moral rectitude, and pious legacy of the deceased scholar.

The message, dated 29 Sha'ban 1446 Hijri originally written in Persian stated:



“The demise of the scholar, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Allama Syed Muhammad Baqir Al-Mousavi (may his soul rest in peace) caused great grief and deep sorrow.

This great scholar, throughout his blessed life, served Islam and the Muslim world. He was a shining figure who combined knowledge, ethics, and spirituality, and left a lasting impact on numerous students and followers.

I express my deepest condolences to the seminary community, the followers of Ahlulbayt (a.s), and especially the respected and faithful people of Kashmir and the bereaved family of the deceased.

I pray to God Almighty to raise his rank, grant him mercy and forgiveness, and reunite him with the pure Imams of Ahlulbayt (a.s), and grant patience to his family and loved ones.”

- Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi

Meanwhile, distinguished Iraqi cleric and political leader Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, former head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, also conveyed his sympathies on the loss of the revered Kashmiri religious figure.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page, Hakim wrote:

“To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.

We received with great regret the news of the demise of the representative of the Higher Religious Reference in Kashmir, His Eminence Allama Syed Muhammad Baqir Al-Muswi Kashmiri (may Allah have mercy on him).

The deceased commander had a remarkable impact through his religious guidance and the significant social role he played. We ask Allah to shower his pure soul with His vast mercy and to grant him a place in His spacious paradise.

We extend our deepest condolences and deepest sympathy to his family, relatives, and his disciples.”

Observers say the passing of Allama Baqir Al-Mousavi Kashmiri marks the eclipse of a towering spiritual and intellectual luminary whose erudition and humility rendered him a lodestar for generations. His departure has left a vacuum that resonates far beyond Kashmir's frontiers, reverberating throughout seminaries, scholarly circles, and among devout adherents of the Ahlulbayt tradition across the Shiite world.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now