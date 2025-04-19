Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Attacks Residential Building In Kherson

2025-04-19 03:12:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked a residential building in Kherson.

This was reported in Telegram by Daria Zarivna, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia has attacked a residential building in Kherson ,“Putin's truce,” she wrote.

Read also: Putin announces 'Easter truce'

As reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday, April 19, a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter.

