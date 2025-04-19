MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Humans race against humanoid robots in bizarre half-marathon

April 19, 2025 by Sam Francis

In a groundbreaking fusion of technology and athletics, 21 humanoid robots participated alongside thousands of human runners in the Yizhuang Half-Marathon in Beijing. (See video below.)

This event marked the first time humanoid robots have competed in a 21-kilometer race with humans, highlighting China's ambitions in artificial intelligence and robotics.​

The standout performer among the robots was Tiangong Ultra, developed by the Beijing Innovation Center of Human Robotics. Tiangong Ultra completed the race in 2 hours and 40 minutes, significantly behind the men's human winner, who finished in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Tiangong's performance was aided by its long-legged design and a sophisticated running algorithm that mimics human gait. The robot required only three battery changes during the race. ​

While Tiangong Ultra completed the race, not all robots fared as well. Some stumbled at the start, with one collapsing moments after the starting gun and remaining motionless for minutes before resuming. Another veered off course, colliding with a barrier and taking its human handler down in the process. ​

The robots, varying in height from 1.2 to 1.8 meters, were developed by Chinese companies such as DroidUP and Noetix Robotics. Some featured human-like appearances, with one company boasting a robot capable of winking and smiling.

During the race, robots ran on a separate track from human participants and were accompanied by human trainers, some of whom had to provide physical support to keep the machines upright.

Spectators expressed awe at the spectacle.“The robots are running very well, very stable. I feel I'm witnessing the evolution of robots and AI,” said He Sishu, an artificial intelligence professional observing the event. ​

Despite the impressive display, some experts questioned the practical implications. Alan Fern, a professor of computer science at Oregon State University, noted that while such events are visually striking, they demonstrate limited real-world utility or intelligence.

He emphasized that the software enabling humanoid robots to run was developed and demonstrated more than five years ago. ​

Organizers likened the event to a race car competition due to the high technical demands and the necessity of human support teams. The long-term goal remains integrating humanoid robots into practical environments like factories and homes.

Tang Jian, chief technology officer for the Beijing Innovation Center of Human Robotics, said:“A focus going forward for us will be industrial applications for humanoid robots.”​

The event underscores China's commitment to advancing its position in the global AI and robotics arena, using high-profile demonstrations to showcase progress and ambition.