Saudi Ministry Of Hajj And Umrah Recognizes SIAD Holding CEO

Movenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel and Saja Hotels Unveil Innovative Solutions to Enhance Pilgrim Experience at Umrah and Ziyarah Forum

MADINA, SAUDI ARABIA, April 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah honored Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, Chairman and CEO of SIAD Holding, during the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025. Held at the King Salman International Conference Center in the city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, the three-day event concluded on Wednesday, April 16. The recognition celebrates Khogeer's significant contributions to raising the quality of hospitality services for pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.As a Gold Sponsor, Movenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel joined Saja Hotels Group - managed by Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS), a SIAD Holding subsidiary - in showcasing their support for Saudi Arabia's tourism development goals. Their involvement in the forum highlights the company's dedication to elevating hospitality services in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to transform the travel experience for international pilgrims and visitors.Commenting on the award, Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, Chairman of SIAD Holding, viewed the Ministry's recognition as a significant achievement in the company's mission to advance hospitality services for pilgrims."At SIAD Holding and Saja Hospitality Solutions, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that transform the overall experience and elevate the quality of services for pilgrims and Umrah performers," Khogeer explained.During the forum, Khogeer joined a key panel discussion on Wednesday: "Visitor and Pilgrim Satisfaction: Enhancing Services and Improving Experience". He spoke about the importance of continuously improving services for pilgrims and highlighted the private sector's key role in supporting national efforts to enhance the overall Hajj and Umrah experience.Movenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel was a standout at the event. Located right next to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, the hotel provides top-tier accommodations and services, making it an ideal choice for pilgrims and visitors seeking both comfort and a conducive environment for spiritual contemplation.Saja Hotels Group has established itself as a leading hospitality provider in the holy cities of Madinah and Makkah. The group offers high-quality accommodation at competitive prices, serving pilgrims from all walks of life.Eng. Mulham Khogeer, Executive Vice President for Hotels & Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding and CEO of SHS, explained: "Our approach focuses on developing comprehensive operational solutions that improve and raise hospitality standards and address the specific requirements of pilgrims visiting holy sites.”Movenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel and Saja Hotels welcomed hospitality industry professionals to their exhibition booth. Located at C20, the booth provided an opportunity for investors, hotel operators, and restaurant owners to learn about the companies' services and explore collaborative projects aimed at elevating hospitality in the cities of Makkah and Madinah.A leader in hospitality management, Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS) operates a diverse portfolio of hospitality brands. The company specializes in managing hotels and providing strategic consulting services, with a particular focus on religious tourism destinations. Their offerings include the Movenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel, Saja Hotels, and Eklah Restaurant - a modern interpretation of traditional Saudi cuisine.

