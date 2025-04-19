403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Prevents Christians from Reaching Church in Jerusalem
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israeli officials prevented Christian believers from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied Jerusalem as they attempted to commemorate Holy Saturday (Holy Fire), a revered occasion during Easter weekend.
According to a Palestinian news agency, Israeli law enforcement set up military barriers on routes to the church in the Old City, where they inspected identification and turned away numerous younger individuals.
These limitations occurred while Christian congregations were observing Holy Saturday, a day held in deep religious significance ahead of Easter Sunday, which is celebrated by many Christians worldwide.
The news agency further noted that Israeli forces denied access to thousands of Christians from the occupied West Bank, enforcing strict permit rules on both Muslim and Christian Palestinians.
Sources from within the Church informed the news agency that just 6,000 travel permits were granted to Christians in the West Bank, even though the community totals nearly 50,000 people across Palestinian areas.
In spite of the tight controls, Christian visitors persist in traveling to Jerusalem each year for the Holy Fire ceremonies, hosted at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre—recognized as the place where Jesus was crucified and resurrected. Still, Israeli security policies have frequently disrupted the occasion.
According to a Palestinian news agency, Israeli law enforcement set up military barriers on routes to the church in the Old City, where they inspected identification and turned away numerous younger individuals.
These limitations occurred while Christian congregations were observing Holy Saturday, a day held in deep religious significance ahead of Easter Sunday, which is celebrated by many Christians worldwide.
The news agency further noted that Israeli forces denied access to thousands of Christians from the occupied West Bank, enforcing strict permit rules on both Muslim and Christian Palestinians.
Sources from within the Church informed the news agency that just 6,000 travel permits were granted to Christians in the West Bank, even though the community totals nearly 50,000 people across Palestinian areas.
In spite of the tight controls, Christian visitors persist in traveling to Jerusalem each year for the Holy Fire ceremonies, hosted at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre—recognized as the place where Jesus was crucified and resurrected. Still, Israeli security policies have frequently disrupted the occasion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment