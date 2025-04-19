Russian Launch Airstrikes On Kostiantynivka, Civilian Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out airstrikes on the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, injuring one civilian.

Serhii Horbunov, the head of the Kostiantynivka Military Administration, said this in a post on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, the Russian occupiers launched another attack on the Kostiantynivka community. Three airstrikes occurred outside the city, while seven targeted the town itself, leaving one civilian wounded,” he posted.

The victim received immediate first aid from police paramedics at the scene.

The strikes caused significant damage to warehouses, administrative buildings, gas stations, outbuildings, and DTEK's power line. Private homes were also hit by cannon artillery shelling.

Civilian killed inregion overnight, two more wounded

“These crimes are yet another confirmation of the brutality of Russian aggression. The situation in our community remains extremely dangerous for civilians. Your life and safety are the highest priority! Please take precautions and ensure the safety of your family,” Horbunov urged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 12, Russian drones once again attacked Kostiantynivka, damaging civilian infrastructure.