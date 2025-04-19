Second Round Of US-Iran Nuclear Talks Begin In Rome

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, April 19 (IANS) The second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran kicked off in Italy on Saturday as both sides discuss Tehran's civilian nuclear programme and the termination of American sanctions against the country.

The talks led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff are hosted by Oman's Embassy in Rome.

On Friday, addressing a joint press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Araghchi said that Tehran will approach the talks on Saturday with seriousness and full determination, despite“serious doubts” about the intentions of the other side.

“We are waiting to hear the viewpoints of the American side. If there is enough seriousness and determination, it is likely that a deal can be achieved,” he said.

“We are fully prepared for a peaceful solution to Iran's peaceful nuclear programme, and if there is a similar will on the other side and they do not make unreasonable and unrealistic demands, I believe reaching an agreement is possible,” Araghchi added.

The Foreign Minister also expressed Iran's appreciation for Russia's role in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and expressed hope that Moscow would continue its supportive role in any new agreement.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Paris on Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that talks with Iran would be fruitful and could lead to something.

“The President made it clear that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. That is not going to happen. We're hoping that talks continue and that they're fruitful and that they're – that they can lead to something. We would all prefer a peaceful resolution and a lasting one. It has to be something that not just prevents Iran from having a nuclear weapon now, but in the future as well, not just for 10 years with some sort of sunset provision or the like," said Rubio.

In the first round of Muscat talks held last week, Araghchi engaged in“indirect” discussions with Witkoff, facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi. The talks focused on Iran's nuclear programme and the potential removal of the US sanctions.

The talks were proposed by US President Donald Trump, who threatened Iran with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with six major countries - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States - in July 2015, accepting restrictions on its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

However, the US withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions, prompting Iran to scale back some of its nuclear commitments. Efforts to revive the nuclear deal have not achieved substantial progress.