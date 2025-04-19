Technical Issues Play Spoilsport In Lady Gaga’S Coachella Set

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Singer-actress Lady Gaga faced major technical issues during her recent headlining performance at the ongoing Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

The 39-year-old singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was battling with technical problems from the start of her performance, with her microphone malfunctioning early in her set, while she was suspended about the stage in a dress-like structure, reports co'.

She was left helpless as engineers got her a replacement mic, as the problem threatened to undermine her performance.

As per co', the set had begun without hitch with her first two songs, including recent single Abracadabra, being performed without an issue but there was an ominous warning of what was to come when Gaga's headset microphone began crackling.

The singer was able to tweak her mic to begin with but soon the crackling was getting worse and her vocals were being lost. Gaga continued to sing and dance but the audience were only hearing the backing vocals as technicians worked to get the singer heard again.

When she reappeared from her dress-like structure, her headset had been removed and Gaga was holding a chunky microphone. This meant she couldn't fully immerse herself into the dance routines as she kept the mic close for singing but the show went on, to everyone's delight.

UK fans will be hoping that these technical problems are resolved when Gaga arrives in Britain for her Lady Gaga: The MAYHEM Ball, which will mark the first time she performs at London's O2 Arena since 2014. She will be performing three nights at London's O2 Arena on September 29, September 30 and October 2, before moving on to Manchester's Co-Op Live on October 7.