Massive Fire Guts Two Houses, Darul Uloom In Srinagar's Bemina

An official from the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) department, briefing on the situation said that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit and led to the significant damage to these structures.

“The roofing and ceiling of all three buildings were badly damaged, along with bedding, holy books, and clothing stored inside. The attic of the single-storey structure, which was being used to store rice and other materials, suffered the most severe damage,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.

He said the second floor of both the residential houses and the Darul Uloom sustained partial damage, with furniture, furnishings, clothing, and other household goods affected by the blaze.

He added that in the incident, six F&ES personnel sustained injuries while dousing the flames. They have been identified as Zorawar Singh incharge city, DFO HORS, who sustained an eye injury, Waseem Ahmad Ganie (fireman) – suffered fractures in the neck and arm, admitted to Hospital Srinagar, Ishfaq Ahmad (Fireman), Bashir Ahmad (Fireman), Suhail Raina (Fireman), and Javeed Ahmad Baba (another Fireman).

He said timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading further in the congested area, and no loss of life was fortunately reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, cognizance of the incident has been taken

