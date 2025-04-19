Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Samsung Unveils AI Home' Vision With New Bespoke AI Appliances


2025-04-19 12:52:53
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
data-text="Samsung Unveils AI Home' Vision with New Bespoke AI Appliances" data-link=" Unveils AI Home' Vision with New Bespoke AI Appliances" class="whatsapp"
Innovative appliances that boast upgraded AI and intuitive screens, built upon Samsung's security and intelligence fundamentals to simplify home living.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore announced the launch of its Bespoke AI appliances showcased at its global event, Welcome to Be s poke AI . Building on the 'AI Home' vision introduced at CES 2025, the latest suite of appliances will embody Samsung's transformative approach to mark a new era of intelligent home living.
Samsung Unveils AI Home
The following Bespoke AI appliances are currently available in Singapore:
  • Bespoke AI Refrigerators
  • Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Top Load Washer
  • Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite Vacuum Cleaners
  • Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner
  • Bespoke AirDresser
'Samsung has long led the way in home appliance innovation. This year, we're elevating the smart home experience by redefining how we deliver secure and intuitive AI solutions that enhance everyday convenience. Users can look forward to transforming their daily routines with our Bespoke AI lineup that boast advanced, intelligent features to help simplify chores. An upgraded Bixby voice assistant, along with the integration of Samsung Knox features and SmartThings makes it easier to maintain a secure smart home with connected devices,' said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore .
The 9 AI Home Screen helps to simplify food management, while enhancing home connectivity and efficiency, communication and entertainment for modern homeowners.
The 9 AI Home Screen helps to simplify food management, while enhancing home connectivity and efficiency, communication and entertainment for modern homeowners.
An AI Home Experience to Bring 'Easy to Use, Care and Saving' to Consumers
Users can look forward to more advanced AI-enhanced experience with the Bespoke AI line-up, where intelligent features are thoughtfully embedded to help homeowners better manage their home routines through the core benefits of Easy to Use, Care and Saving.
At the heart of the company's vision is the AI Home screen [1] featured on the Bespoke AI Refrigerator. The 9' smart display serves as a central control hub to connect Samsung smart appliances along with supported third party devices through SmartThings without the need for a separate hub device.[2] Users can also utilise features like the refrigerators' Daily Board to receive personalised information and better manage their day or use Map View to effortlessly monitor and control other connected devices. Homeowners can also track and optimise energy consumption with the AI Energy Mode accessed through the SmartThings app.
Moreover, the new Bespoke AI appliances bring enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs.
Experience the future of laundry with the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer , featuring innovative AI-powered technologies such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+). These advanced features provide a more intelligent, efficient, and quiet washing experience.
Samsung's AI Wash[3] intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to automatically recommend the optimal settings for each wash. Homeowners can look forward to a simplified laundry process while ensuring that their garments receive the best possible cleaning and care. Besides ensuring thorough cleaning experiences, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer features AI VRT+ technology, which senses the floor condition and adjusts the machine vibration to effectively reduce floor vibration for a quieter and more stable washing experience.
Samsung also continues to innovate its vacuum cleaner lineup. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra will be launched with the world's most powerful9 suction power of up to 400W.10 The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode11 tackles more diverse environments12 like corners13 and the type of carpets14 for improved cleaning performance.
The Bespoke AI Top Load Washer streamlines and simplifies laundry experiences for homeowners
The Bespoke AI Top Load Washer streamlines and simplifies laundry experiences for homeowners
These new Bespoke AI appliances join the Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner to complete Samsung's suite of Bespoke AI appliances to offer unmatched innovation and convenience. Launched in 2024, the Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner leverages advanced WindFree technology and AI to intuitively meet users' cooling needs, seamlessly switching between WindFree Cooling and Fast Cooling modes with AI Auto Cooling.
Bixby's latest upgrade brings smarter home control to Bespoke AI appliances, through voice commands and enhances usability through new features like Voice ID[4]. It personalises services by recognising the user's voice, automatically switching to the Samsung account of the speaker and showing their calendar on the screen.
Continued Efforts to Deliver Reliable Experiences
Samsung Knox sits at the core of Samsung's connected home appliances to ensure that homeowners are adequately protected against cyberattacks and their privacy are safeguarded.



The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is a home cleaning workhorse that combines performance with efficiency for maximum cleanliness
The latest Samsung Bespoke AI appliances will have enhanced Knox security applied so that users will be able to enjoy their AI Home experience with peace of mind. As one of the major updates, Trust Chain, which is part of Knox Matrix, is applied to all Wi-Fi enabled appliances launching in 2025. Users can continuously monitor products' security status in real time through the dashboard.[5]
Knox Vault[6] is also applied to home appliances, to store sensitive user information, such as passwords and authentication information, in a separate hardware chip to ensure maximum protection. Furthermore, to protect against the potential of future quantum attacks, Samsung's security is also equipped with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), a part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync, for its screen-applied products.[7]
For more information on the 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, please visit the respective newsroom links provided above and the Samsung Online Store .
Appendix

Bespoke AI Refrigerator
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Refrigerator, along with the other Side-by-Side refrigerator models, are now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Vouchers[8].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS models are as follows:
Model
Colour
RRP
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Home
RS90F65D3FSS
Black DOI
$3,999
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
RS80F65J3BSS
Black Glass
$3,299
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
RS70F65K3FSS
Black DOI
$2,699
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
RS70F65Q3FSS RS70F65Q3TSS
Black DOI
Matt DOI Metal
$2,199

Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Home
Model Code
RS90F65D3FSS
Capacity
Net Total (Liter)
615 l
Net for Freezer (Liter)
218 l
Net for Fridge (Liter)
397 l
Physical specification
Width x Depth x Height (mm)
912 x 716 x 1786
Net Weight (kg)
122 kg
Packing Weight (kg)
129 kg
Cooling Feature
Power Cool Function
Yes
Power Freeze Function
Yes
Cooling Type
All-Around Cooling System
Refrigerator Feature
Deodoriser Type
UV Deodoriser
Number of Shelf (Total)
4 EA
Wine Rack
Yes
Number of Door Pocket
5 EA
Interior LED Light
Top LED
Shelf Material
Tempered Glass
Number of Vegetable & Fruit Drawer
2 EA
Freezer Feature
Number of Shelf (Total)
4 EA
Number of Door Pocket
2 EA
Icemaker
Indoor I/M
Interior LED Light
Top LED
Number of Drawer
2 EA
General Feature
Refrigerant
R-600a
Cooling Cover
Metal Cooling Duct
Compressor
AI Inverter Compressor
Exterior Feature
Display Type
9' LCD AI Home
Door Handle
Recess
Colour
BLACK DOI
Dispenser Type
I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)
Door Open Type
Auto Open Door
Energy
Energy Grade
3 ticks
Smart
Wi-Fi Embedded
Yes
Camera
No
Mobile Bixby
Yes
Set Bixby (Mic)
Yes
Speaker
Yes
Bluetooth
Yes
App Connectivity
SmartThings App Support
Yes
*Note: Specifications subject to changes without prior notice
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
Model Code
RS80F65J3BSS
RS70F65K3FSS
RS70F65Q3FSS
RS70F65Q3TSS
Capacity
Net Total (Liter)
634 l
635 l
655 l
655 l
Net for Freezer (Liter)
218 l
218 l
237 l
237 l
Net for Fridge (Liter)
416 l
417 l
418 l
418 l
Physical specification
Net Width (mm)
Width x Depth x Height (mm)
912 x 716 x 1786
912 x 716 x 1786
912 x 716 x 1780
912 x 716 x 1780
Net Weight (kg)
126 kg
120 kg
98 kg
98 kg
Package Weight (kg)
127 kg
127 kg
105 kg
105 kg
Cooling Feature
Power Cool Function
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Power Freeze Function
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Cooling Type
All-Around Cooling System
Refrigerator Feature
Metal Cooling Duct
Yes
Yes
No
No
Deodoriser Type
UV Deodoriser
Deodoriser
-
-
Wine Rack
Yes
No
No
No
Number of Shelf (Total)
4 EA
Number of Door Pocket
5 EA
Interior LED Light
Top LED
Shelf Material
Tempered Glass
Number of Vegetable & Fruit Drawer
2 EA
Freezer Feature
Number of Shelf (Total)
4 EA
Number of Door Pocket
2 ea
2 ea
5 ea
5 ea
Icemaker
Indoor I/M
Indoor I/M
Twist I/M
Twist I/M
Interior LED Light
Top LED
Number of Drawer
2 EA
General Feature
Refrigerant
R-600a
Compressor
AI Inverter Compressor
-
-
-
Exterior Feature
Display Type
Internal (Simple UX)
Internal (Simple UX)
Internal (ADA Compliant)
Internal (ADA Compliant)
Door Handle
Recess
Recess
Recess
Recess
Colour
BLACK GLASS
BLACK DOI
BLACK DOI
MATT DOI METAL
Dispenser Type
I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)
I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)
-
-
Door Open Type
Auto Open Door
-
-
-
Energy Consumption
495 kWh/year
495 kWh/year
506 kWh/year
506 kWh/year
Energy
Energy Grade
3 ticks




Smart




WiFi Embedded
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Mobile Bixby
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Set Bixby (Mic)
Yes
No
No
No
Speaker
Yes
No
No
No
Bluetooth
Yes
No
No
No
App Connectivity
SmartThings App Support
Yes

Bespoke AI Laundry Top Load Washer
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer is now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the new Bespoke AI Top-load Washers from now till 7 May will receive up to $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[9].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer models are as follows:
Model
Colour
RRP
15kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - Hygiene Steam
WA80F15B6BSP
Black Caviar
$1,499
13kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - Hygiene Steam
WA80F13B6BSP
Black Caviar
$1,299
13kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubble
WA80F13S5CSP
Charcoal Gray
$1,049
10kg Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubble
WA10CG4546BVSP
Black Caviar
$899
8kg Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubble
WA80CG4546BVSP
Black Caviar
$699

Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Laundry Top-Load Washer
Model Code
WA80F15B6BSP
WA80F13B6BSP
WA80F13S5CSP
WA10CG4546BVSP
WA80CG4546BVSP
Washing Capacity
Washing Capacity (kg)
15.0 kg
13.0 kg
13.0 kg
10.0 kg
8.0 kg
Design
Body Colour
Black Caviar
Black Caviar
Charcoal Grey
Black Caviar
Black Caviar
Door
Tempered Glass + Chrome Deco
Tempered Glass + Chrome Deco
Tempered Glass
-
-
Panel Display
LED
-
-
Performance
Water Efficiency (Ticks)
4 Ticks
Feature
AI Wash
Yes
No
No
AI Energy Mode
Yes
No
No
AI VRT+
Yes
No
No
EcoBubble
Yes
BubbleStorm
Yes
Dual Storm
Yes
Air Turbo
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Door Lock
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
Drum Type
2nd Diamond
Intensive Wash
Yes
Magic Filter
Yes
Motor
DIT
Pulsator
Stainless Dual Storm
Stainless Dual Storm
PP Dual Storm
PP Dual Storm
PP Dual Storm
Super Speed
Yes
Spin Speed
700rpm
Smart Control
Yes
No
No
SmartThings
Yes
No
No
Smart Check
Yes
No
No
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Water Level
10 Levels
Cycle
AI Wash
Yes
No
No
Hygiene Steam
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
Baby Care
Yes
Bedding
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Stain Wash (Steam), Colours, Deep Softener, Baby Care, Super Clean
Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours,
Deep Softener, Baby Care
Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours
Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours
Normal
Yes
Option List
Delay End, Ecobubble, Super Speed, Intensive Wash (Long Key), AirTurbo (15min/30min), Smart Control, Power Tub Clean (Long Key), Child Lock (Double Key), Sound Off (Double Key), Smart Check (Double Key)
Ecobubble, Super Speed, Power Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Delay End
Ecobubble, Super Speed, Power Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Delay End
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Super Clean
No
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Tub Clean
No
No
Yes
No
No
Water Saving
No
No
Yes
No
No
Physical
Specification
Net Dimension (WxHxD)
610 x 1089 x 675 mm
610 x 1059 x 675 mm
540 x 1008 x 577 mm
Net Weight
43kg
41kg
40kg
32kg
30kg
Smart
Wi-Fi Embedded
Yes
App Connectivity
SmartThings App Support
Yes
*Note: Specifications subject to changes without prior notice
Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is now generally available while the Bespoke AI Jet Lite will be available from 12 April 2025. Both models will be available on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite from now to 7 May will receive $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[10].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and the Bespoke AI Jet Lite are as follows:
Model
Colour
Availability
RRP
Bespoke AI Jet Ultra
VS90F40DAK/SP
Satin Black
Available Now
$1,699
Bespoke AI Jet Lite
VS80F28DAS/SP
Santorini Beige
From 12 April 2025
$1,499

Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Jet

Bespoke AI Jet Ultra
Bespoke AI Jet Lite
Model Code
VS90F40DAK/SP
VS80F28DAS/SP
General
Information
Body Colour
Black Chrometal
Point Colour
Satin Black
Santorini Beige
Digital Inverter Motor
Yes
Max Suction Power (Set with battery)
400W with VCA-SBTC97 battery
-
Running Time
Up to 160min (Stated run time applies to the minimum power
with a non-motorised tool attached using 2 batteries)
Up to 120min (Stated run time applies to the minimum power level with a non-motorised tool attached using 2 batteries)
Number of Cleaning Modes
5
Dust Collection Time
Multi Cyclone
Dustbin Capacity
0.5L
Noise Level
87 dBA
Display Type
LCD
Smart Feature
Wi-Fi Embedded
Yes
AI Cleaning Mode
Yes
SmartThings App Control
Yes
Voice Control
Bixby support English (US, UK, IN)
/ Chinese (Mandarin) / Korean
Self-Diagnosis
Yes
Customised Setting
Yes
Maintenance Guide
Yes
Battery
Charging Time
300 min
(Large capacity battery)
210min
(Lightweight battery)
210min
Detachable Battery
Yes
Quantity
2 ea
Brush
Main
Active Dual Brush
Jet Dual Brush+
Main (others)
Slim LED Brush+
Additional Brush (others)
Spray Spinning Sweeper
Accessory
Accessory 1
Pet Tool+
Accessory 2
Combination Tool
Accessory 3
Extentsion Crevice Tool
Accessory 4
Flexible Tool
Accessory 5
Accessory Cradle
Accessory 6
Battery Charging Kit
Accessory 7
Multi-use Wet Pad (2ea)
Accessory 8
Single-use Wet Pad (10ea)
Clean
Station
Detail
Dust Bag
3 ea
Dust Bag Capacity
2.0L
Dust Bag Full Indicator
Yes
Wi-Fi On/Off Indicator
Yes
Dimension (WxHxD)
300x850x300mm
Weight
6.4kg
Filter
Exhaust
Fine Dust Filter with HEPA Filtration
Pre-Motor
Yes
Convenience Feature
Washable Dustbin
Yes
Telescopic Pipe
Yes
Physical Specification
Dimension (Net, WxHxD)
250x1036x243mm
250x1000x202mm
Dimension (Set + Station, WxHxD)
300x1192x350mm
300x1150x300mm
Weight (Net)
2.8kg (with VCA-SBTD95 battery and Slim LED Brush+)
2.49kg (with Slim LED Brush+)
Weight (Set + Station)
9.2kg
8.9kg

Bespoke AirDresser
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AirDresser is now generally available at the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AirDresser from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Voucher[11].
The Recommended Retail Price for the Bespoke AirDresser is as follows:
Model
Colour
RRP
Bespoke AirDresser
DF18CB8700CRSP
Crystal Mirror
$2,699

Product Specifications
Bespoke AirDresser
Model Code
DF18CB8700CRSP
Drying Capacity
Capacity
Jacket (3~5) + Pants 3
Design
Door
Crystal Mirror (Mirror)
Panel Display
Touch + 2.25' LCD
Performance
Motor Spec (HP)
Digital Inverter Motor
Compressor
Digital Inverter Compressor
Feature
AI Pattern
Yes
AI Energy Mode
Yes
Auto Cycle Link
Yes
Dual JetSteam
Yes
Heatpump Drying
Yes
AI Dry
Yes
Humidity Sensor
Yes
Keep Fresh
Yes
Lint Filter
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
Smart Control
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
AirHanger
3
Paint Clipper
3
Weight Kit
Sold Separately
Fresh Finish
Yes
SmartThings
Yes
Cycle
Normal
Yes
Outdoor
Yes
Quick
Yes
Sanitise
Yes
School Uniform
Yes
Suit
Yes
Toy
Yes
Wool
Yes
Option List
Keep Fresh, Delay End, Child Lock, My Cycles
Bedding
Yes
Blouse
Yes
Delicates
No
Denim
Yes
Down Jacket
Yes
Baby Clothing
Yes
Bulk Care
Yes
Cashmere
Yes
Winter Coat
Yes
Accessory
Yes
Mask Sanitise
Yes
Self Clean
Yes
Silk
Yes
Dry
AI Dry, Quick, Swimsuit, Outdoor, Fitness Wear, Blouse, Denim, Down Jacket, Time Dry(1/2/3hr), Room Care(2/4hr)
Physical Specification
Net Dimension (WxHxD)
445x1960x595mm
Net Weight
83kg
Gross Dimension (WxHxD)
529x2050x759mm

[1] AI Home display refers to the 7' or 9' LCD screen on the product. Does not mean all services available on the AI Home are AI or generate information or outcome using AI. Certain functions accessible through the AI Home utilise AI-based algorithms, which can be updated periodically to improve accuracy. AI-based algorithms may generate incomplete or incorrect information.

[2] Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required. All products must be connected to SmartThings. Only 3rd party devices that are compatible with SmartThings can be registered.

[3] Fabric sensing uses an AI algorithm to sense three fabric types (Normal, Delicates, Towels) for loads up to 3kg. Mixed fabrics may reduce detection accuracy. Actual results may vary depending on individual use. To prevent wear, wash like fabrics together.

[4] Bixby availability may vary depending on the country. Bixby only recognises certain accents and dialects of English (U.K.), English (U.S.), English (India), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain) and Portuguese (Brazil). Voice ID will be available starting May of 2025 through Smart Forward update. Launch date may differ according to region and country. Bixby activated Samsung Account is required. Up to six accounts can be registered per device. To increase the accuracy of identifying each voice, it is recommended for you to register your voice in quiet surroundings. Voice ID is done based on the tone of voice used during registration process. Any change or modification to your voice may lead to misidentification.

[5] Trust Chain Dashboard is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.

[6] Knox Vault is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025

[7] PQC is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.

[8] While stocks last.

[9] While stocks last.

[10] While stocks last.

[11] While stocks last.


Hashtag: #Technology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Samsung Electronics Singapore

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at

.

Samsung Electronics Singapore

MENAFN19042025003092003082ID1109447475

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search