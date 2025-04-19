Samsung Unveils AI Home' Vision With New Bespoke AI Appliances
|data-text="Samsung Unveils AI Home' Vision with New Bespoke AI Appliances" data-link=" Unveils AI Home' Vision with New Bespoke AI Appliances" class="whatsapp"
|
Innovative appliances that boast upgraded AI and intuitive screens, built upon Samsung's security and intelligence fundamentals to simplify home living. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore announced the launch of its Bespoke AI appliances showcased at its global event, Welcome to Be s poke AI . Building on the 'AI Home' vision introduced at CES 2025, the latest suite of appliances will embody Samsung's transformative approach to mark a new era of intelligent home living.
The following Bespoke AI appliances are currently available in Singapore:
The 9 AI Home Screen helps to simplify food management, while enhancing home connectivity and efficiency, communication and entertainment for modern homeowners.
An AI Home Experience to Bring 'Easy to Use, Care and Saving' to Consumers
Users can look forward to more advanced AI-enhanced experience with the Bespoke AI line-up, where intelligent features are thoughtfully embedded to help homeowners better manage their home routines through the core benefits of Easy to Use, Care and Saving.
At the heart of the company's vision is the AI Home screen [1] featured on the Bespoke AI Refrigerator. The 9' smart display serves as a central control hub to connect Samsung smart appliances along with supported third party devices through SmartThings without the need for a separate hub device.[2] Users can also utilise features like the refrigerators' Daily Board to receive personalised information and better manage their day or use Map View to effortlessly monitor and control other connected devices. Homeowners can also track and optimise energy consumption with the AI Energy Mode accessed through the SmartThings app.
Moreover, the new Bespoke AI appliances bring enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs.
Experience the future of laundry with the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer , featuring innovative AI-powered technologies such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+). These advanced features provide a more intelligent, efficient, and quiet washing experience.
Samsung's AI Wash[3] intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to automatically recommend the optimal settings for each wash. Homeowners can look forward to a simplified laundry process while ensuring that their garments receive the best possible cleaning and care. Besides ensuring thorough cleaning experiences, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer features AI VRT+ technology, which senses the floor condition and adjusts the machine vibration to effectively reduce floor vibration for a quieter and more stable washing experience.
Samsung also continues to innovate its vacuum cleaner lineup. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra will be launched with the world's most powerful9 suction power of up to 400W.10 The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode11 tackles more diverse environments12 like corners13 and the type of carpets14 for improved cleaning performance.
The Bespoke AI Top Load Washer streamlines and simplifies laundry experiences for homeowners
These new Bespoke AI appliances join the Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner to complete Samsung's suite of Bespoke AI appliances to offer unmatched innovation and convenience. Launched in 2024, the Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner leverages advanced WindFree technology and AI to intuitively meet users' cooling needs, seamlessly switching between WindFree Cooling and Fast Cooling modes with AI Auto Cooling.
Bixby's latest upgrade brings smarter home control to Bespoke AI appliances, through voice commands and enhances usability through new features like Voice ID[4]. It personalises services by recognising the user's voice, automatically switching to the Samsung account of the speaker and showing their calendar on the screen.
Continued Efforts to Deliver Reliable Experiences
Samsung Knox sits at the core of Samsung's connected home appliances to ensure that homeowners are adequately protected against cyberattacks and their privacy are safeguarded.
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is a home cleaning workhorse that combines performance with efficiency for maximum cleanliness
The latest Samsung Bespoke AI appliances will have enhanced Knox security applied so that users will be able to enjoy their AI Home experience with peace of mind. As one of the major updates, Trust Chain, which is part of Knox Matrix, is applied to all Wi-Fi enabled appliances launching in 2025. Users can continuously monitor products' security status in real time through the dashboard.[5]
Knox Vault[6] is also applied to home appliances, to store sensitive user information, such as passwords and authentication information, in a separate hardware chip to ensure maximum protection. Furthermore, to protect against the potential of future quantum attacks, Samsung's security is also equipped with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), a part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync, for its screen-applied products.[7]
For more information on the 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, please visit the respective newsroom links provided above and the Samsung Online Store .
Appendix
Bespoke AI Refrigerator
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Refrigerator, along with the other Side-by-Side refrigerator models, are now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Vouchers[8].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS models are as follows:
Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Home
Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode
Bespoke AI Laundry Top Load Washer
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer is now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the new Bespoke AI Top-load Washers from now till 7 May will receive up to $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[9].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer models are as follows:
Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Laundry Top-Load Washer
Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is now generally available while the Bespoke AI Jet Lite will be available from 12 April 2025. Both models will be available on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite from now to 7 May will receive $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[10].
The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and the Bespoke AI Jet Lite are as follows:
Product Specifications
Bespoke AI Jet
Bespoke AirDresser
Local Pricing and Availability
The Bespoke AirDresser is now generally available at the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).
Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AirDresser from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Voucher[11].
The Recommended Retail Price for the Bespoke AirDresser is as follows:
Product Specifications
Bespoke AirDresser
[1] AI Home display refers to the 7' or 9' LCD screen on the product. Does not mean all services available on the AI Home are AI or generate information or outcome using AI. Certain functions accessible through the AI Home utilise AI-based algorithms, which can be updated periodically to improve accuracy. AI-based algorithms may generate incomplete or incorrect information.
[2] Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required. All products must be connected to SmartThings. Only 3rd party devices that are compatible with SmartThings can be registered.
[3] Fabric sensing uses an AI algorithm to sense three fabric types (Normal, Delicates, Towels) for loads up to 3kg. Mixed fabrics may reduce detection accuracy. Actual results may vary depending on individual use. To prevent wear, wash like fabrics together.
[4] Bixby availability may vary depending on the country. Bixby only recognises certain accents and dialects of English (U.K.), English (U.S.), English (India), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain) and Portuguese (Brazil). Voice ID will be available starting May of 2025 through Smart Forward update. Launch date may differ according to region and country. Bixby activated Samsung Account is required. Up to six accounts can be registered per device. To increase the accuracy of identifying each voice, it is recommended for you to register your voice in quiet surroundings. Voice ID is done based on the tone of voice used during registration process. Any change or modification to your voice may lead to misidentification.
[5] Trust Chain Dashboard is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.
[6] Knox Vault is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025
[7] PQC is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.
[8] While stocks last.
[9] While stocks last.
[10] While stocks last.
[11] While stocks last.
Hashtag: #Technology
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Samsung Electronics Singapore
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at
Samsung Electronics Singapore
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment