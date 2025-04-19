Kajal Aggarwal Wishes Her ‘CEO Of Snack Negotiations’ Neil On Third B’Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil turned three on Saturday, and the actress had the sweetest birthday wish for the“EO of snack negotiations and master of bedtime delays.”

Kajal took to Instagram, where she shared three playful pictures featuring her son Neil, husband Gautam Kitchlu, and herself.

For the caption, she wrote,“Happy 3rd birthday to the CEO of snack negotiations, master of bedtime delays, and the only person who thinks broccoli is yucky but mud is gourmet!”

Calling Neil, her“tiny tornado,” she added,“You are the apple of our eye, our tiny tornado, the giggle in our soul, the energy in our coffee! You light up our world in the most hilarious, heart-melting way (and you're the reason there's crayon on the ceiling).

She added,“Love you more than Bluey, construction vehicles, waffles, Peppa, and 17 rounds of 'Why?' in a row! To the moon (and snacks) and back! @neil_kitchlu @kitchlug Thank you @mommyshotsbyamrita, @amritasamant_and @shikhadhandhia for the most precious family shots!”

Kajal married Gautam in October 2020. They got married in a small, private ceremony in her hometown of Mumbai in an intimate setting. She made her pregnancy official with an Instagram post, which was also confirmed by her husband shortly. She gave birth to Neil on April 19, 2022.

On the acting front, Kajal was recently seen in Salman Khan's“Sikandar,” an action drama directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

In the film, Raja Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot is hunted by a politician seeking revenge for a family tragedy.

She will next be seen in“Kannappa,” a Telugu-language fantasy film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and Madhoo.

The film also includes special cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar.