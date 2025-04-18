Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, U.S. Ink Memorandum on Minerals Agreement

2025-04-18 10:34:55
(MENAFN) Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on a minerals agreement Thursday, according to Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Ukraine and the United States of America signed a Memorandum, which attests to the constructive collaboration of our teams and the intention to finalize and conclude an agreement that will benefit both our peoples," Svyrydenko stated in a post he shared on Facebook.

The memorandum was signed by Svyrydenko in Kiev and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, she said.

Svyrydenko noted that both countries plan to finalize the full text of the minerals agreement and proceed with the signing soon, further noting that it will require "ratification by parliaments."

Earlier the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that the agreement could be officially signed as early as next week.

