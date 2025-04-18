Enemy Drone Hit Multi-Story Building In Kherson
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in the Kherson region wrote this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform,
“The enemy UAV caused a fire in a high-rise building,” the statement reads.
In the afternoon, in one of Kherson's neighborhoods, an enemy attack UAV struck an apartment building, igniting a fire on its balcony.
Firefighters from the Kherson region's State Emergency Service swiftly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby balconies and apartments.Read also: Kharkiv attack: Number of injured rises to 103, including eight childre
Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces deploy more than 200 drones daily across communities in the Kherson region.
Photo: SES
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment