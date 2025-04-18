Qatar National Archive Celebrates World Heritage Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar National Archive commemorated World Heritage Day, observed annually on April 18 and celebrated by UNESCO, to underline the importance of protecting and preserving documentary heritage from various challenges.



In this regard, Secretary-General of Qatar National Archive and Chair of the "Memory of the World" Committee for the Arab Region Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain emphasized the significance of such occasions as global calls for safeguarding documentary heritage, which holds invaluable human, historical, and national value that must be preserved.





Dr. Al Buainain stated that Qatar National Archive is dedicated to fostering partnerships with local, regional, and international entities to ensure collaborative efforts in protecting documentary heritage. These partnerships aim to expand its utilization for drafting national policies and supporting scientific research, positioning Qatar as a leading model in preserving documentary legacy, especially with its continuous focus on sustainable development through smart utilization of national data and information.



He noted that such collaborations enhance the use of cutting-edge technologies in documentation and digital archiving, ensuring the preservation of historical documents in innovative ways that facilitate accessibility and utilization. Dr. Al Buainain stressed that this effort not only safeguards the past but also builds societal awareness of the importance of documentation as a fundamental pillar for strengthening national identity and connecting future generations to their rich history, thereby protecting documentary heritage and affirming knowledge continuity.



Highlighting recent partnerships, Dr. Al Buainain referred to the cooperation between Qatar National Archive and international organizations, such as the jointly organized regional conference titled "Memory in Heritage: Enhancing Cooperation on Documentary Heritage in the Arab Region," which took place last January in collaboration with UNESCO.



He affirmed that Qatars efforts, represented by the National Archive and its leadership of the "Memory of the World" Committee for the Arab Region, aim to unify and strengthen joint cooperation to preserve documentary heritage in the Arab world.



This includes collaborative work to list Arab legacy on international platforms, ensuring it receives the necessary protection befitting its richness and historical significance.



Through its chairmanship of this committee, the State of Qatar actively works with all Arab countries to conserve documentary heritage and convert it into digital formats to prevent its decay and loss, guaranteeing its preservation, including its treasures and valuable assets.



Dr. Al Buainain underscored that strategically preserving cultural and documentary heritage contributes to supporting sustainable development, enriching cultural identity as a national memory that records history with all its events and developments.