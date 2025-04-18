Iran Hands Over 199 Afghan Prisoners Via Nimroz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian authorities on Thursday handed over 199 Afghan prisoners to Islamic Emirate officials in Nimroz province.

A statement from the Nimroz provincial press office said these 199 Afghan prisoners had been imprisoned in Iran for various crimes and they were handed over to the Islamic Emirate authorities at the Silk Bridge gate last evening.

The statement quoted Mohammad Yousef Mistry, head of the Islamic Emirate's Prisons Reform Department, as saying that the released prisoners were among 484 Afghan prisoners previously discussed with the Iranian side.

He said that 211 of them were handed last month and were being transferred to their provinces where they would serve the remaining jail terms.

The statement said the Afghan side also handed over two Iranian prisoners to the Iranian authorities as a goodwill gesture.

ma