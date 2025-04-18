Large-Scale Afghan-Russia Business Forum To Be Held In Kazan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A large-scale Russia-Afghanistan forum will take place on the sidelines of the KazanForum event in the Russian city of Kazan in May.

TASS news agency quoted , Zamir Kabulov, the foreign minister's advisor and special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, as pointing out that the Russian Supreme Court's move to suspend a ban on the 'Taliban movement' removed a major legal obstacle to the development of political, economic and other official relations with Afghanistan's new authorities.

“We will not stop here as more steps in this direction will need to be taken. It's too early to talk about details,” Kabulov told the SolovievLive TV channel.

“What can be said with confidence is that a large-scale Russia-Afghanistan business forum will take place on the sidelines of KazanForum in Kazan in mid-May. Our delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and Afghanistan will be represented at a high government and business level,” the Russian presidential envoy noted.

Earlier, Russia's Supreme Court upheld a request from the prosecutor general to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement inside Russia. The decision took effect immediately.

