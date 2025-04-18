Victoria Beckham Thanks Hubby David Beckham For Making Her 51St Birthday 'So Special'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Victoria Beckham thanked her family and friends for making her 51st birthday special.

The fashion designer took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures of her birthday celebration.

The first pic showed Victoria posing with her birthday cake while on a yacht. She looked her stylish self in a short black bodycon dress with a matching cap.

Next was an image of her on the yacht with her son Romeo Beckham, daughter Harper Beckham, and hubby David Beckham.

Victoria was also seen enjoying some quality time with the soccer star.

The post also had other snippets of her posing with her loved ones.

"Thank you for making my birthday so special...My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx @davidbeckham," Victoria wrote on her Insta.

David also used social media to wish the most amazing wife on her special day. He dropped some throwback photos, including some romantic images from when the couple first started dating. These lovestruck photos featured the two locking lips in the pool and hugging each other.

David also shared some adorable old snaps from the former Spice Girls' childhood. In a more recent still, Victoria was seen posing with her kids.

The former footballer also penned a birthday wish for his better half that read, "Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife , Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much."

Their son Cruz wrote in the comment section,“I love you so much mum x from day 1 you have showed us unconditional love and haven't stopped since,” along with a red heart emoji.

Another son Romeo left four heart emoticons in the comments.