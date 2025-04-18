Enemy Attacks Dniprovsky District Of Kherson With Drones, Wounding Three People
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson CMA .
“A 72-year-old Kherson woman who was hit by an explosive from a Russian drone in the Dnipro district this morning works as a nurse at the Kherson City Clinical Hospital named after O.S. Luchansky,” the report says.
As noted, an enemy drone shot down the woman on her way to work, she sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her left forearm.
“In the Dniprovsky district, Russian occupants attacked a civilian car from a drone,” another post reads.Read also: Russian attacks kill four, injure 25 in Kherson region over past day
As noted, two men aged 51 and 64 were injured. Police officers took them to the hospital. Both victims suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to their arms and legs.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck 44 settlements in Kherson region yesterday, killing four people and injuring 25 others, including a child.
