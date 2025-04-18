Weekly Recap: 14 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

The AS-DT1 leverages miniaturization and optical lens technologies from Sony's machine vision industrial cameras making it ideal for applications where space and weight constraints are paramount, including drones, robotics, and more."We believe entering the public markets will accelerate our strategy to expand our existing partner relationships, provide our technology to a broader customer base, and deliver enhanced solutions across the commercial trucking and public sector industries," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak."This pledge reinforces our commitment to building a world where technology and human creativity can work hand in hand to create a more resilient workforce. Together, by empowering individuals with the skills and resources they need to thrive, we can make that world our reality," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.The combination of flexibility benefits gives customers unmatched optionality in power deployment and has led to the products' rapid adoption in segments as diverse as data centers, EV charging microgrids, commercial buildings, residential developments, cold storage facilities, hospitals, and wastewater treatment plants."Enterprises and organizations around the world are racing to turn reasoning models into agentic AI applications that will transform the way people work and play," said Ian Buck, vice president of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA. "CoreWeave's rapid deployment of NVIDIA GB200 systems delivers the AI infrastructure and software that are making AI factories a reality."Huawei's intelligent experience assurance engine leverages intelligent application identification, all-flow scheduling, and all-flow analysis to preferentially guarantee experience for encrypted applications like mainstream conferencing applications.Instead of contracts sitting in a queue waiting for manual review, Docusign AI contract agents can analyze agreements in seconds, flag risks, and surface issues requiring human expertise - transforming administrative bottlenecks into streamlined workflows that unlock opportunities for growth.The event's first-ever Service Robots Zone, spanning 4,200 square meters and featuring 46 companies, showcases how robotics is entering daily life in practical and personal ways, such as brewing morning coffee, trimming lawns, assisting with household chores, and more, bringing the future directly into people's daily lives.Eliminating delays, change orders, and timesheets, Andi will help customers reap the tangible benefits of AI-assisted consulting in terms of both cost and time savings. Businesses will be able to accelerate delivery without increasing headcount or ramp time, reduce dependency on legacy consulting models as a whole, and close the growing gap between business needs and technical execution.IBM X-Force observed an 84% increase in emails delivering infostealers in 2024 compared to the prior year, a method threat actors relied heavily on to scale identity attacks.Viome is the only company in the world that uses advanced RNA sequencing to decode your body's active gene expression and applies AI to translate that data into practical, daily health guidance. This includes what to eat, what to avoid, why you should eat certain foods, and how your personal health insights are connected to the most common diseases.Dragon carries an enhanced air quality monitoring system that could protect crew members on exploration missions to the Moon and Mars, and two atomic clocks to examine fundamental physics concepts such as relativity and test worldwide synchronization of precision timepieces."Whether it's building readiness for Exponential IT, exploring the evolving role of the CIO, or tackling real-world cybersecurity challenges, this event is designed to provide practical tools and peer insights that help leaders take action with confidence," says Andy Neill, Vice President of Global Services and Chief Enterprise Architect at Info-Tech Research Group.The new agreement provides the latest generation of cloud-core technology along with new AI tools and ways of working that address increasing network complexity inherent with evolving networks. This new agreement is a major step towards the seamless integration of advanced 5G services capabilities into GCI's network.

