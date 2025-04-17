403
Soma Gold Hits 52-Week High On Corporate Update
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Soma Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $39.98 Thursday. Soma provided a corporate update on several initiatives currently underway. During the first quarter of 2025, Soma mined a total of 75,093 MT, of which 52% (38, 855 MT ) was ore and 48% (36, 238 MT ) was waste material, producing 6,643 AuEq ounces for the period. The average price per ounce of Au achieved during the quarter was USD $2,848 per ounce compared to USD $2,033 in Q1 2024.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $39.98 Thursday. No news stories today.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $19.82 Thursday. No news stories today.
Forte Minerals (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.73 Thursday. No news stories today.
FTI Foodtech International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Goat Industries Ltd (C:GOAT) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $51.16 Thursday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Highlander Silver Corp (C:HSLV) hit a new 52-week high of $2.34 Thursday. No news stories today.
InPlay Oil Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.82 Thursday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $214.08 Thursday. No news stories today.
Loncor Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $58.12 Thursday. No news stories today.
M
ako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.54 Thursday. No news stories today.
O
rvana Minerals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
S
prott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.29 Thursday. No news stories today.
Q
uartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
R
io2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
S
itka Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
T
itan Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
U
core Rare Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.59 Thursday. No news stories today.
N
ameSilo Technologies Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
V
ox Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.64 Thursday. No news stories today.
G
eorge Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $256.52 Thursday. No news stories today.
