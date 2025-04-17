From Scarcity To Sustainability: Eritrea’S Water Transformation

Situated within the Sahelian Belt, Eritrea is characterized by arid and semi-arid conditions and has endured recurrent, often severe, droughts for decades. The country's surface water is distributed across five major river basin systems: Setit, Mereb-Gash, Red Sea Basin, Barka-Ansebas, and Danakil Ba. These basins' estimated mean annual runoff is approximately 9,967 million cubic meters (Mm3). Of this volume, about 932 Mm3 flows eastward – much of it entering the Red Sea – while around 8,613 Mm3 flows westward. The remaining 422 Mm3 is retained within depressions and inland basins.

Although limited in volume, groundwater remains Eritrea's most reliable source of freshwater. However, rivers, lakes, and aquifers across the country are increasingly under pressure due to overexploitation, deforestation, minimal recharge practices, and the growing impact of climate change.

Eritrea's water sector is crucial to sustainable development as in other nations. It is pivotal in promoting economic growth, poverty reduction, food security, and environmental conservation. It also supports industrial modernization, tourism, and agricultural productivity.

In response, the Ministry of Land, Water, and Environment has introduced a comprehensive legal and policy framework to guide the sustainable management of water resources. Eritrea's Water Policy, Water Law, Water Sector Institutional Framework, and Water Sector for Human Development documents – initially drafted in 1997 and revised in 2007 – promote principles of Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM). These policies emphasize inclusive participation across all population groups and economic sectors in water use, planning, and development.

Eritrea's Impressive Gains in Water Access

Thanks to targeted investments in infrastructure, supportive policies, and broad-based development efforts, Eritrea's access to clean and safe water has dramatically improved. Nationally, water access has surged from just 13% in 1991 to around 85% today.

In line with the guiding principle of“leaving no one behind” and Eritrea's commitment to equity and social justice, significant strides have been made in narrowing the rural-urban divide. Urban water access has risen from 30% to over 92%, while rural coverage has expanded from 7% to nearly 80%.

This progress extends to public institutions as well. Over 50% of schools nationwide now have access to safe water-an impressive improvement from previous years. Similarly, water access in health facilities has advanced considerably, contributing to better hygiene, safer childbirth, and reduced neonatal mortality.

Building Resilience Through Infrastructure and Partnerships

A cornerstone of Eritrea's strategy has been the largescale development of water infrastructure. Through coordinated efforts by the government, communities, and other national stakeholders, the number of dams and ponds has grown from 138 at independence to nearly 800 today-significantly enhancing national water storage and distribution capacity.

In 2023 alone, 16 micro-dams were completed, and were slated for completion in last year. Furthermore, 17 micro-dams have been scheduled to be launched across 2024/25, underscoring the country's sustained commitment to expanding access and building resilience.

Partnerships and cooperation with international development organizations also play a key role in Eritrea's efforts, providing technical expertise, funding support, and capacity-building. Through these collaborations, Eritrea is enhancing its ability to implement sustainable water projects and scale innovative solutions nationwide.

Looking Forward

While Eritrea's achievements are commendable, the country remains focused on further strengthening its water security. Recognizing that agriculture consumes most freshwater resources, efforts are being made to improve water use efficiency through modern irrigation methods, conservation technologies, and knowledge development.

The country is gradually shifting from traditional furrow irrigation systems to more efficient pressurized irrigation. Simultaneously, outdated pipelines are being replaced and new ones installed to extend reliable access to clean water across more communities. In parallel, Eritrea is taking proactive steps to protect ecosystems that rely on freshwater, ensuring that environmental sustainability remains a central pillar of its water strategy.

A catalyst for transformation and a powerful example

Water is more than a resource – it is a lifeline and a catalyst for transformation. Eritrea's comprehensive and inclusive approach to water management offers a powerful example of how even resource-constrained nations can make remarkable progress through vision, commitment, and collective action. As the global community races toward the 2030 SDGs, Eritrea's experience underscores the importance of integrated solutions and long-term resilience planning in securing a water-secure future for all.

