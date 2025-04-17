403
Iran's Supreme Leader Receives Letter From Saudi King
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 17 (KUNA) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday received a letter from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, stressing the significance of the relationship between Iran and the Kingdom.
This came when the Iranian leader welcomed visiting Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, according to Iran TV.
During the meeting, Khamenei said Iranian-Saudi relations are useful to both sides, calling on the region's countries to help each other, rather than to rely on others.
The Saudi minister said his visit to Iran aimed at expanding bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, hoping that constructive dialogue would contribute to stronger relations between both sides. (end)
