Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Foreign Minister To Visit Japan And China


2025-04-17 02:13:09
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Ignazio Cassis will be on an official visit to Japan and China next week. In China, the talks will focus on bilateral relations, economic challenges and current geopolitical issues. This content was published on April 17, 2025 - 16:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The visit will begin in Japan,“a long-standing strategic partner of Switzerland in Asia, particularly in the areas of trade, research and innovation,” a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said. On Tuesday, Cassis will officially open Switzerland Day at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, together with a delegation of representatives of the Swiss scientific and business community.

