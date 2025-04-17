Swiss Foreign Minister To Visit Japan And China

Italiano it Visita ufficiale di Cassis in Giappone e in Cina Original Read more: Visita ufficiale di Cassis in Giappone e in Cin

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Ignazio Cassis will be on an official visit to Japan and China next week. In China, the talks will focus on bilateral relations, economic challenges and current geopolitical issues. This content was published on April 17, 2025 - 16:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The visit will begin in Japan,“a long-standing strategic partner of Switzerland in Asia, particularly in the areas of trade, research and innovation,” a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said. On Tuesday, Cassis will officially open Switzerland Day at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, together with a delegation of representatives of the Swiss scientific and business community.

More More Swiss pavilion could be big hit at lacklustre World Expo

This content was published on Mar 12, 2025 Expo 2025 is due to open in Osaka, Japan, on April 13. Switzerland has a chance to shine with an innovative pavilion.

Read more: Swiss pavilion could be big hit at lacklustre World Exp