Amir Arrives In Moscow
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Moscow today on an official visit to the friendly Russian Federation.
His Highness the Amir was received upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Igor Levitin, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Special Representative for the Middle East in charge of International Transport Cooperation, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the State Duma, HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar's Ambassador to Russia, Dmitry Nikolayevich Dogadkin, Russian Ambassador to the State, and members of the Qatari Embassy.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister.
Upon his arrival, His Highness the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony.
