K1 Speed Donates $25,000 To Paul Walker's Disaster Relief Charity

ROWW had volunteers working on day one of the Eaton fire and has continued to support relief efforts by building distribution centers. ROWW also provided care packages to displaced families.

ROWW's founder, Paul Walker, has had an immense impact on the racing world. As part of the racing world, donating to ROWW was an easy decision for K1 Speed.

"Helping Reach Out WorldWide's cause was a no-brainer for me," said Susan Danglard, K1 Speed Co-Founder and CMO. "We're big fans of Paul Walker at K1 Speed and admire what his organization has done, particularly with what we've seen them do after these horrendous fires in our backyard. I hope we can help make a difference in this time of rebuilding."

Funds for our donation were gathered from silent auctions across 66 U.S. locations , held in partnership with Charity Benefits Unlimited (CBU). K1 Speed encourages others to be part of the solution by contributing any amount to help those in need. Donations can be made on the ROWW website .

About K1 Speed

